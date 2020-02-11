Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Wales' Williams ruled out of Six Nations with hamstring injury

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 21:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 21:02 IST
Rugby-Wales' Williams ruled out of Six Nations with hamstring injury

Wales back Owen Williams will miss the remainder of the Six Nations tournament after he injured his hamstring in the warm-up before their second round defeat by Ireland over the weekend, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Tuesday. Williams was set to make his first start for Wales since 2017 before he suffered the injury in the warm-up, with Jarrod Evans taking his place in the 24-14 loss.

"Owen Williams sustained a hamstring injury in the warm-up ahead of Wales' fixture against Ireland at the weekend," WRU said in a statement. "Further assessment has concluded that the injury will rule Williams out of the remainder of Wales' Six Nations campaign."

The WRU also confirmed Josh Adams, who was forced off in the 25th minute with a knock to the hip, would return to full training this week. Defending champions Wales are third in the standings and next host table toppers France on Feb. 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing scores no January orders for first time since 1962

Boeing Co scored no new orders for airplanes last month, the first time it has come up empty-handed in January since 1962, as the U.S. planemakers once best-selling jet, the 737 MAX, remained grounded following two fatal crashes.Most airlin...

AAP B'luru unit prepares for municipal polls

Buoyed by Aam Aadmi Partys stellar performance in the recently concluded Delhi assembly elections, its city unit is gearing up for the municipal corporation polls, which is likely to take place in August or September. The party has decided...

Indefinite strike to demand compensation for land acquired for

A group of landowners of Sairang and Sihhmui villages near Aizawl have called for an indefinite strike from Wednesday to protest the governments failure to pay compensation for the additional land acquired for the construction of railway li...

Delhi polls: Rajendra Pal Gautam among AAP ministers who won by huge margins

All AAP ministers, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, won from their respective constituencies in the Delhi Assembly elections, with Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam topping the chart among his cabinet colleagues in regist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020