Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vettel Ferrari's 'first choice', not Hamilton, says Binotto

  • PTI
  • |
  • Reggioemilia
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 10:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 10:19 IST
Vettel Ferrari's 'first choice', not Hamilton, says Binotto
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Ferrari team manager Mattia Binotto insisted that Sebastian Vettel remained the team's "first choice" for the future despite reports that Lewis Hamilton could join the Italian stable next season. "Seb is our first choice, our preference," Binotto said on Tuesday during the presentation of the team's new SF1000 car for the 2020 season at Reggio Emilia in northern Italy.

Vettel, 32, joined Ferrari in 2015 and the German's contract ends at the end of the coming season, as does world champion Hamilton's at Mercedes. "We're focused on our drivers. We're not thinking about it for the moment," added Binotto.

"We're talking with Seb and we'll take the time needed. We are focused on the car and the Tests. There will be a time for the rest." "I think it's good to live in the present moment and the present moment is what's behind us," said Vettel, pointing to the new car Ferrari.

"We will have time," he added. Ferrari's second driver Charles Leclerc extended his contract with the Scuderia this winter until 2024.

Hamilton is preparing to launch his bid to equal Michael Schumacher's record of seven drivers' championship titles after cruising to a six title last campaign. (AFP) AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

NRC data safe: Home Ministry

The Centre on Wednesday said the NRC data in Assam is safe even though some technical issues were visible and that will be resolved soon. The Union Home Ministry clarification came in view of reports that data of the final list of theNation...

Puppy love: Westminster dog at the heart of a human romance

Its a love story that all starts with Spuds MacKenzie. And this tale of puppy love and human romance got a new chapter under the TV lights at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show Tuesday night. It was the first time there for a bull terri...

CBI vs CBI: Delhi court puts up matter for further consideration on Feb 19.

CBI vs CBI Delhi court puts up matter for further consideration on Feb 19....

CBI vs CBI: Why certain accused, who seem to have bigger role in case, roaming free while CBI arrested its own DSP, asks court.

CBI vs CBI Why certain accused, who seem to have bigger role in case, roaming free while CBI arrested its own DSP, asks court....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020