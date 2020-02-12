Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's F1 grand prix hangs in balance over virus fears

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shanghai
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 16:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 16:23 IST
China's F1 grand prix hangs in balance over virus fears
Image Credit:

The fate of the Chinese Grand Prix is expected to be announced on Thursday as reports said it will not take place as planned on April 19 because of the new coronavirus. Several British media outlets ran unsourced reports on Wednesday saying the Shanghai race, the fourth of the new season will be either postponed or canceled.

It would be the latest -- but easily most high-profile -- sports event to fall victim to the virus outbreak which has killed more than 1,100 people in China, where it emerged at the end of last year. AFP understands that an announcement about the race will be made on Thursday, but according to the BBC, it is "expected to be postponed".

It also throws into doubt the inaugural race in Vietnam, which takes place two weeks before Shanghai but where there have also been cases of the virus, officially named COVID-19. Formula One's managing director Ross Brawn said last week that they will look to reschedule the Shanghai race if it does not go ahead in April.

"We will leave open the opportunity to see if the race can run later in the year," he said, according to the BBC. "China is an enthusiastic, growing market so we'd like to have a race in China." China has been forced to cancel or put off a host of sporting events due to the coronavirus epidemic, from suspending all football in the country to postponing the first badminton tournament of the 2020 world tour season.

The world's most populous country has increasingly become a powerhouse in hosting international sport in recent years but has had its sporting calendar thrown into chaos. Athletics' World Indoor Championships, scheduled for Nanjing in March 13-15, have been postponed for a year.

The Chinese Formula E Grand Prix, due to take place in Sanya on the southern island of Hainan on March 21, was called off "after close consultation" with government authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Japan mother, son nabbed for 3,250 hotel cancellations: media

Tokyo, Feb 12 AFP Japanese police have arrested a mother-and-son duo for allegedly making more than 3,200 no-show hotel cancellations, costing the hotels USD 1 million while collecting reward points worth USD 22,000, reports said Wednesday....

Anti-CAA stir: Panel holds 53 guilty of damage to property in Muzaffarnagar

A panel headed by the additional district magistrate held 53 guilty of damaging public property during an anti-CAA protest in Muzaffarnagar last month, ordering the recovery of over Rs 23 lakh from them. ADM Amit Singh directed the Revenue ...

Cabinet nod to Major Ports Authority Bill to replace existing law

To provide autonomy to Indias top 12 major ports and improve their efficiency and competitiveness, the government on Wednesday gave nod to much-awaited Major Ports Authority Bill to replace a 1963 law governing the sector and said it will b...

Siemens provides digital solutions for Kolkata East-West Metro Project

Siemens Ltd on Wednesday said the company has installed an efficient power supply system with advanced passenger safety features in the Kolkata East-West Metro Project. The project of Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Ltd KMRCL will be inaugur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020