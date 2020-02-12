Browns DE Garrett reinstated, rejoins active roster

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was reinstated by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday. Garrett was suspended indefinitely for his role in a late-game brawl on Nov. 14 between the Browns and Steelers and missed the final six games of the 2019 season.

Garrett met with Goodell on Monday at the league office in New York. Garrett's is cleared to return to the team in all aspects and participate in offseason workouts, which are scheduled to begin in April. "We welcome Myles back to our organization with open arms," said Brown's general manager Andrew Berry in a statement. "We know he is grateful to be reinstated, eager to put the past behind him and continue to evolve and grow as a leader. We look forward to having his strong positive presence back as a teammate, player, and person in our community."

Garrett had 10 sacks in 10 games, and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft has apologized for his actions. Garrett ripped off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph's helmet and hit Rudolph on the top of his head with the helmet in an ugly brawl on Thursday Night Football. Garrett appealed the suspension but his punishment was not reduced.

