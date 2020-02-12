Left Menu
Former India hockey players Bimal Lakra & Asunta Lakra join

Former India hockey players Bimal Lakra & Asunta Lakra join

Former India hockey players Bimal Lakra and Asunta Lakra on Wednesday joined the Congress here. Bimal Lakra was a member of the silver medal-winning Indian team in 2002 Asian Games.

Asunta Lakra was a former India women's hockey player. Both of them joined the Congress, which launched a membership-drive.

The membership drive was launched by Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee president and state Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon and party leader and state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam. "We will make the membership drive as a campaign to enrol more and more members," Alam said.

Oraon said, "There was a time when members were enrolled for four annas ... the history of the country and the Congress are the same. Congress has been led by great personalities like Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru." JPCC spokesman Aloke Kumar Dubey who is in-charge of the membership drive said several people, including workers of other political parties joined the Congress on Wednesday..

