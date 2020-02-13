Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Forgotten Australia opener Renshaw to take break from game

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 05:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 05:00 IST
Cricket-Forgotten Australia opener Renshaw to take break from game

Matt Renshaw, once tipped as a long-term fix for Australia's opening batting problems, is taking a break from cricket after being dropped by Queensland ahead of the resumption of the Sheffield Shield season. The 23-year-old left-hander has failed to score a century in Australia's domestic first-class competition since playing the last of his 11 tests in 2018.

"As part of our usual review process of player performance, our coaching and support staff spent time with Matthew this week and they all came to the conclusion that he would benefit from some time away from cricket," Queensland performance boss Bennett King told News Ltd media. "We’re confident Matthew will benefit from a break from the game to freshen up, and look forward to working with him once he is ready to resume playing."

Renshaw had been expected to be named in a Cricket Australia (CA) XI to play the England Lions development squad in a four-day game in Hobart this week but he told selectors he had decided to step away from the game, CA's website (cricket.com.au) said. Renshaw made his test debut at 20 against South Africa in 2016 and scored 184 against Pakistan in his fourth test, an Australian record for a player of his age.

Dropped ahead of the 2017-18 home Ashes against England, Renshaw appeared set to reclaim his spot after openers David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were suspended for ball-tampering in South Africa the following year. But after suffering concussion during a tour match leading into the 2018 series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates, the Yorkshire-born batsman has been overlooked by test selectors since.

Fellow Queenslander Joe Burns has partnered Warner at the top of the Australia order for the past year, though Burns's spot has also come under scrutiny after a lean series against New Zealand over the home summer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Need strategy and develop capabilities to prevent IED attacks: Kishan Reddy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Timberwolves' Towns sitting out with wrist injury

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is sitting out Wednesdays home game against the Charlotte Hornets due to a left wrist injury, the team announced. Towns underwent an MRI exam on Tuesday, which detected the injury. The Timber...

23 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants held in Maharashtra

About 23 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh were arrested in a major police action at Virar in Palghar district adjoining Mumbai on Wednesday. The arrested persons include 10 women, 12 men, and one minor child.Earlier, the Maharashtra Navni...

UPDATE 1-Accused El Paso shooter pleads not guilty to hate crime charges

A Texas man pleaded not guilty to 90 federal hate crime charges on Wednesday after he was accused of deliberately targeting people of Mexican heritage in the shooting rampage that killed 22 people at a Walmart store in El Paso last year. Pa...

Benn, Stars seek payback against Leafs in Toronto

The Dallas Stars will be out for revenge Thursday night when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Maple Leafs defeated the Stars 5-3 in Dallas on Jan. 29 and the Stars would like to return the favor as they go for their third straight wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020