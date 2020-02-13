Left Menu
Rugby-Fatialofa takes first steps after spinal injury

Worcester lock Michael Fatialofa has taken his first steps in his medical rehabilitation from a neck injury that occurred less than a minute after coming onto the field in a match on Jan. 4. The New Zealand-born Fatialofa released a video on his Instagram account late on Wednesday showing him moving his toes and elevating his legs without support before he is seen taking some tentative steps with the help of medical staff.

"Six weeks deep. Doctors didn't know me. Could be years of grinding ahead but determined to get out of this chair," Fatialofa wrote. The 27-year-old spent four weeks in hospital after having surgery before he was transferred to a specialist spinal unit on Feb. 4.

His club said earlier this month they would be seeking to hold events to raise funds to help pay for Fatialofa's rehabilitation. English champions Saracens, who have been embroiled in a salary cap row that has seen them condemned to automatic relegation at the end of this season, also promised to donate 1,000 pounds ($1,295.80) for every try they score in this weekend's match with Leicester.

Fatialofa suffered the injury while playing Saracens. ($1 = 0.7717 pounds)

