Reuters Sports News Summary

  Updated: 13-02-2020 10:25 IST
  Created: 13-02-2020 10:25 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. U.S. men's squad blasts federation, wants women's pay tripled

The U.S. men's national team on Wednesday called on the U.S. Soccer Federation to at least triple the pay of women's national team players and accused the federation of "working very hard to sell a false narrative" in opposing their quest for higher pay. Last year, all 28 members of the U.S. women's squad sued the governing body for soccer in the United States, alleging gender discrimination ahead of their successful World Cup title defense. A trial is scheduled for May. Browns' Garrett reinstated after helmet-hit suspension

Cleveland Browns player Myles Garrett was reinstated to the NFL on Wednesday, three months after the league handed down a record indefinite suspension for attacking an opposing player with his own helmet during a game. Garrett, who met with National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday, will be allowed to participate in off-season workouts as a result of the ruling, the Browns said. Reports: Kobe, Gianna Bryant laid to rest

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were buried in a private funeral service in Southern California last week, multiple outlets reported late Tuesday. Citing Kobe Bryant's death certificate, Los Angeles Fox affiliate KTTV reported the remains of the former Lakers star and his daughter were transferred to Pacific View Memorial Park and Mortuary in Corona del Mar. Kobe and Brianna were laid to rest in a private ceremony there last Friday. NHL roundup: Blues' game postponed after Bouwmeester's collapse

Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the team's bench due to a cardiac episode early in St. Louis' Tuesday road game against the Anaheim Ducks, prompting the game to be postponed. Bouwmeester regained consciousness after the incident and was transported to a local hospital. The game, tied 1-1 with 7:50 remaining in the first period, was halted and will be made up at a later date. MLB announces rule changes, including 3-batter minimum

Major League Baseball made official its rule changes for the 2020 season on Wednesday, implementing a three-batter minimum for any pitcher and an expanded regular-season roster. The new pitching rule is the major change, designed to speed up the game by eliminating some pitching changes. Any starter or reliever must face three batters, or pitch until the inning is over, before coming out of the game. WTA roundup: Bencic reaches St. Petersburg quarterfinals

Top-seeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland knocked out hometown favorite Svetlana Kuznetsova 7-6 (4), 6-4 on Wednesday to reach the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy quarterfinals in Russia. Bencic won the first five points of the tiebreak and took the set on her second set point. She earned the only service break of the second set in the seventh game and finished the win in one hour, 44 minutes. NBA roundup: Zion scores career-high 31 to lead Pelicans

Rookie Zion Williamson had a career-high 31 points, and Josh Hart scored 12 of his 17 points in a pivotal third quarter as the host New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 138-117 on Tuesday night. Williamson, returning from a one-game absence caused by a sprained ankle, added nine rebounds and five assists. Hart started in place of All-Star forward Brandon Ingram, who missed his second consecutive game because of a sprained ankle. Coleman looking to post fast time in 60m at U.S. championships

World 60m record holder Christian Coleman wants to put some excellent training sessions to good use and go for a fast time at this weekend's U.S. Indoor Championships in New Mexico, his manager told Reuters on Wednesday. Coleman, who won the 100m world title in Doha last year and is a big favorite for the Olympic crown in Tokyo, set the indoor 60m world record of 6.34 seconds the last time he ran in the championships in the high altitude of Albuquerque in 2018. PGA Tour Series: China delays start of season over coronavirus

The PGA Tour Series-China is postponing two qualifying tournaments and delaying the start of its season by two months because of the coronavirus epidemic, it said on Wednesday. The decision to put back the start of the season until late May or early June comes a week after tour officials decided to move a global qualifying tournament out of China because of the coronavirus outbreak. Defending champion Monfils eases through in Rotterdam

France's Gael Monfils started his Rotterdam Open title defense with a convincing 6-3 6-2 victory over Portugal's Joao Sousa on Wednesday to move into the last 16. Having won the Open Sud de France in Montpellier last week, Monfils needed only 70 minutes to dispatch his Portuguese opponent, firing five aces and converting four break points.

