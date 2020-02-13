Sports News Roundup: Kobe, Gianna Bryant laid to rest; Pastrnak's hat trick boosts Bruins and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Browns' Garrett reinstated after the helmet-hit suspension

Cleveland Browns player Myles Garrett was reinstated to the NFL on Wednesday, three months after the league handed down a record indefinite suspension for attacking an opposing player with his own helmet during a game. Garrett, who met with National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday, will be allowed to participate in off-season workouts as a result of the ruling, the Browns said.

Reports: Kobe, Gianna Bryant laid to rest

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were buried in private funeral service in Southern California last week, multiple outlets reported late Tuesday. Citing Kobe Bryant's death certificate, Los Angeles Fox affiliate KTTV reported the remains of the former Lakers star and his daughter were transferred to Pacific View Memorial Park and Mortuary in Corona del Mar. Kobe and Brianna were laid to rest in a private ceremony there last Friday.

Kaepernick writing memoir about the decision to protest during the national anthem

Colin Kaepernick, who sparked a national debate when he protested against racial injustice by kneeling during the U.S. national anthem, will publish a memoir later this year, the former NFL quarterback announced on Thursday. The book will be released by Kaepernick Publishing who described it as "part political awakening and the part memoir" and said it would reveal the life experiences that led him to risk his NFL career in one silent act of protest.

NBA roundup: Nets snap Raptors' win 15-game streak

Caris LeVert scored 20 points Wednesday night in New York as the Brooklyn Nets recorded a 101-91 victory over the Toronto Raptors, who saw their team-record, 15-game winning streak come to an end. The Nets won their fifth straight home game and headed into the All-Star break with seven wins in their last 10 games. Brooklyn also picked up a rare win over Toronto, beating the Raptors for only the second time in the past 20 meetings since Jan. 6, 2016.

MLB announces rule changes, including 3-batter minimum

Major League Baseball made official its rule changes for the 2020 season on Wednesday, implementing a three-batter minimum for any pitcher and an expanded regular-season roster. The new pitching rule is the major change, designed to speed up the game by eliminating some pitching changes. Any starter or reliever must face three batters, or pitch until the inning is over, before coming out of the game.

NHL roundup: Pastrnak's hat trick boosts Bruins

David Pastrnak completed his fourth hat trick of the season and surpassed 40 goals as the Boston Bruins beat the visiting Montreal Canadiens 4-1 Wednesday night. Pastrnak regained the league lead with his 41st goal when he scored his third of the night late in the second period. Patrice Bergeron added an empty-netter and Brad Marchand had two assists as the Bruins won for the seventh time in their past eight games. Tuukka Rask stopped 28 shots to improve to 13-0-6 at home this season.

McLaren drivers keep the bromance bubbling at car launch

McLaren teammates Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz kept their driver bromance bubbling at the launch of their new MCL35 Formula One car on Thursday. The British-based team emerged from the doldrums to finish fourth last season and, in the 50th anniversary year of the death of founder Bruce McLaren, are aiming to build on that momentum.

SportAccord meeting moved away from Beijing due to coronavirus

The SportAccord World Sport and Business Summit have been moved away from Beijing due to the coronavirus outbreak in China, organizers said on Thursday. The international conference, which attracts top sports administrators, international sports federations, Olympic officials, sponsors, and major sports organizers among others, was to be held in the Chinese capital from April 19-24.

IOC: Tokyo 2020 won't be canceled over coronavirus crisis

The games will go on. That's the message from the International Olympic Committee at the start of a two-day meeting with organizers of the 2020 games in Tokyo.

King says allowing coaching from stands is 'no brainer'

American great Billie Jean King believes allowing coaches to signal to players from the stands during matches is a "no brainer" that will create more interest in tennis. Women players are already allowed to summon their coaches during changeover once per set, apart from at Grand Slams, and the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) will trial a new system allowing coaches to interact from the stands.

