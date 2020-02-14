Sports News Roundup: Yankees expect competitive edge with Cole; Kaepernick writing memoir on protest during national anthem and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Yankees expect competitive edge with former Houston ace Cole

The Yankees and Astros traded barbs over the recent sign-stealing scandal on Thursday, but the Bronx Bombers were feeling great about the competitive edge they grabbed this winter by signing away Houston's hard-throwing hurler Gerrit Cole. "It's an exciting day," Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters after the first full Spring Training workout of pitchers and catchers at Steinbrenner Field ahead of the 2020 season. "We obviously have big expectations. We look forward to the long process of trying to chase a championship."

Kaepernick writing memoir about decision to protest during national anthem

Colin Kaepernick, who sparked a national debate when he protested against racial injustice by kneeling during the U.S. national anthem, will publish a memoir later this year, the former NFL quarterback announced on Thursday. The book will be released by Kaepernick Publishing who described it as "part political awakening and part memoir" and said it would reveal the life experiences that led him to risk his NFL career in one silent act of protest.

WTA roundup: Alexandrova's hot streak continues

Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova won for the 16th time in her past 17 matches and upset No. 7 seed Donna Vekic of Croatia on Thursday at the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy in Russia. Alexandrova's 6-1, 7-5 victory in one hour and 20 minutes was her ninth consecutive win and set up a quarterfinal clash with No. 3 seed Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic -- the only woman who has beaten her since November. Kvitova won their third-round meeting at the Australian Open last month.

Raptors' Ujiri on alleged assault: 'The truth will come out'

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri labeled a civil lawsuit filed against him as "malicious" and said "the truth will come out" about what happened the night he is alleged to have assaulted a sheriff's deputy in Northern California, according to a report from the Canadian Press. Alameda County deputy Alan Strickland alleges Ujiri assaulted him following Toronto's Game 6 victory over Golden State in the NBA Finals on June 13 and filed suit against him last Friday in federal court.

Clippers' George fined $35,000 for criticizing officiating

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George has been fined $35,000 for publicly criticizing officials following his team's road loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, the NBA announced Thursday. "I thought we played well, we lost by seven. There was some home-court cooking tonight, to say the least," George said after the Clippers' 110-103 to the 76ers on Tuesday.

Antetokounmpo headlines record international showing at All-Star Game

Greek forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks headlines the record-setting contingent of eight international players taking part in Sunday's NBA All-Star Game in Chicago, the league announced on Thursday. The reigning NBA Most Valuable Player will be joined by Dallas point guard Luka Doncic (Slovenia), Philadelphia center Joel Embiid (Cameroon) and Toronto power forward Pascal Siakam (Cameroon) as the record four international players who were voted to start the game.

Trump to attend Daytona 500

President Donald Trump will attend the Daytona 500 on Sunday, the president of Daytona International Speedway confirmed Thursday. "The Daytona 500 is one of the greatest events in sports and the prestigious season-opening event to the NASCAR Cup Series. Daytona International Speedway has been privileged to have hosted several sitting Presidents of the United States over our history," track president Chip Wile said in a prepared statement. "We're honored that the President of the United States has chosen to experience the pageantry and excitement of 'The Great American Race' by attending Sunday's 62nd annual DAYTONA 500."

Tsitsipas, Goffin out as upsets continue in Rotterdam

Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas lost 7-5 6-4 to unseeded Slovenian Aljaz Bedene as upsets continued at the Rotterdam Open on Thursday. Tsitsipas earned five break points in the opening set but the Greek failed to convert any and Bedene won 11 points in a row to wrap up the set.

IOC: Tokyo 2020 won't be canceled over coronavirus crisis

The games will go on. That's the message from the International Olympic Committee at the start of a two-day meeting with organizers of the 2020 games in Tokyo.

Sign-stealing didn't impact games: Astros owner

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane said on Thursday the sign-stealing plot that was in place during their World Series-winning 2017 season did not impact games even as his players apologized for the scheme. Crane, speaking at the Astros' opening news conference of Spring Training in West Palm Beach, Florida, also apologized and while he said he does not endorse the actions that took place in 2017 he does not feel the World Series triumph is tainted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.