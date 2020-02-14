Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Sport-Events affected by coronavirus epidemic

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 10:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 10:40 IST
FACTBOX-Sport-Events affected by coronavirus epidemic
World Athletics logo Image Credit: ANI

Here is a list of international sports events whose timing has been affected by a coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 1,300 people and infected more than 60,000 in China after emerging late last year in Wuhan, the capital of central Hubei province:

ATHLETICS * The World Athletics Indoor Championships, scheduled for Nanjing from March 13-15, were postponed until next year. World Athletics is working with organisers on a date to host the biennial event in 2021.

* The Asian Athletics Association canceled its Feb. 12-13 indoor championships in Hangzhou. SOCCER

* Asian Champions League matches involving Chinese clubs Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG have been postponed. Guangzhou and the Shanghai clubs will join the competition in April, with their group matches due to be played in May.

Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG were due to play away at Perth Glory and Sydney FC but Australian officials sought to reschedule matches after their government imposed a travel ban on foreign nationals arriving from China. * A four-team women's Olympic qualifying tournament involving China, Australia, Taiwan and Thailand was moved from Wuhan to be held in Australia by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

* Vietnam said it would not allow sports events to be hosted in February, meaning home AFC Cup group stage matches for Ho Chi Minh City and Than Quang Ninh will have to be switched to away fixtures. Ho Chi Minh City will now face Yangon United in Myanmar on Feb. 11 while Than Quang Ninh meet Ceres Negros on Feb. 25 in the Philippines.

* The Chinese Football Association said domestic games at all levels would be postponed. * The AFC said preliminary stage matches of the East Zone of the AFC Cup 2020 were postponed by a couple of months to recommence on April 7 due to travel curbs in several countries.

FORMULA ONE * The Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai set for April 19, has been postponed by the governing body FIA and Formula One.

Authorities will weigh potential alternative dates later this year if the situation improves. FORMULA E

* The all-electric Formula E motor racing series abandoned plans for a race in Sanya on March 21. TENNIS

* The International Tennis Federation moved the Fed Cup Asia/Oceania Group I event featuring China, Taiwan, Indonesia, South Korea and Uzbekistan out of Dongguan to Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana) in Kazakhstan. But the Feb. 4-8 event was later postponed after Kazakhstan declined to serve as substitute hosts.

BADMINTON * The Feb. 25 to March 1 China Masters tournament in Hainan was postponed after several players withdrew. The BWF said it hoped the flagship Badminton Asia Championships could still go ahead in Wuhan from April 21-26.

* China and Hong Kong were forced to withdraw from the Feb. 11-16 Badminton Asia Team Championships in Manila, organizers said. BOXING

* The International Olympic Committee announced Jordan as hosts of the boxing qualifiers for Asia and Oceania after an event in Wuhan was canceled. It will now take place in Amman from March 3 to 11. BASKETBALL

* The International Basketball Federation moved Feb. 6-9 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers to be held in Foshan to Belgrade. * The FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifying match between Japan and China, to be held in Chiba on Feb. 21, has been postponed. Other matches called off were Philippines vs Thailand (Feb. 20) and China vs. Malaysia (Feb. 24).

GOLF * The elite women's LPGA golf tour canceled the March 5-8 Blue Bay tournament to be held on Hainan.

The tour also canceled the Honda LPGA Thailand event in Pattaya scheduled for Feb. 20-23 and the Feb. 27-March 1 HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore. * The PGA Tour Series-China postponed two qualifying tournaments and delayed the start of its 2020 campaign by two months, cutting the number of regular-season tournaments to 10 from 14.

HOCKEY * Hockey Pro League matches between China and Australia, scheduled for March 14-15 in Changzhou, will not be played.

RUGBY SEVENS * The Singapore and Hong Kong legs of the World Rugby Sevens Series have been postponed from April to October. (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar, Rohith Nair and Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, and Frank Pingue in Toronto; Alex Richardson and Ed Osmond )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

PC Jeweller Q3 net profit falls 73 pc to Rs 35.61 cr

AI for Social Good: Google supports six research projects across Asia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Coca-Cola India, DeHaat, National Research Centre on Litchi and Kedia Fresh Partner to Launch “Unnati Litchi”

An initiative to kickstart a virtuous cycle of Fruit Circular Economy in Bihar Patna, Bihar, India Business Wire India Unnati Litchi aims at increasing Litchi productivity by up to 200 train and benefit over 80,000 farmers over the nex...

Coronavirus death toll in China reaches 1,380, confirmed cases near 64,000

The death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in mainland China has risen to 1380, while the number of confirmed cases has reached 63,851, countrys National Health Commission said on Friday. Of the 5,090 new cases reported through Thur...

Expect Indian pacers to perform better than what they've done: Glenn Turner

Former New Zealand skipper Glenn Turner is quite surprised that his country has its nose ahead in the ongoing bilateral series against India and the reason, according to him, is the underwhelming performance of the Jasprit Bumrah-led visiti...

Matt Reeves shares first glimpse of Robert Pattinson as 'The Batman'

Sharing a camera test video from his forthcoming film The Batman, filmmaker Matt Reeves shared the first glimpse of Robert Pattinsons character on Thursday. The shot that features Pattinson was filmed by cinematographer Greig Fraser and has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020