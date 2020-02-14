Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ashleigh Gardner backs Australia's top-order ahead of T20 World Cup

Ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Ashleigh Gardner backed Australian top-order's ability to produce runs consistently.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 14:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 14:13 IST
Ashleigh Gardner backs Australia's top-order ahead of T20 World Cup
Australia batter Ashleigh Gardner (Photo/ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Ashleigh Gardner backed Australian top-order's ability to produce runs consistently. "There's a lot more to come from us with the bat. Beth Mooney has done really well at the top, but the batters around her haven't done amazingly. That's something we can improve on a little bit," the 22-year-old said in a statement.

The hosts scooped a statement victory in a tri-series with India and England but didn't have it all their own way as they prepare to defend their world title on home soil. "I don't think there's too much pressure, but Midge (Healy) is itching to score runs and hopefully the World Cup is when she's going to turn things around and start making some runs for herself and the team," she said.

"We play an attacking brand of cricket, especially myself and Midge, and we don't do so well when we move away from that," she added. A lean run for star keeper-batter Alyssa Healy - four single-digit scores her worst slump since 2013 - is cause for concern but Gardner insists her side will stick to their gung-ho approach when the stakes are high.

"We know we have the backing of our staff and team-mates and when it doesn't come off, we know to still play our natural way," Gardner said. "Sometimes that works well and that's when we make big scores and people have good personal success," she added.

Australia get their World Cup campaign underway against India on February 21, but first are the warm-up matches against West Indies in Brisbane on Saturday and South Africa in Adelaide on February 18. The 10-team mega tournament is capturing the attention of the Australian public, with the prospect of the final at Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 8 firing the imagination.

Record attendances for women's sport could fall and with an hour-long show from Katy Perry set to accompany the action, the reach of the event looks set to stretch far beyond traditional cricketing audiences. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Justin Bieber releases new album 'Changes'

Pop singer Justin Bieber released his much-anticipated new album Changes on Friday. The 25-year-old shared the news of his album release on Instagram by sharing a brief snippet of the original song.The two minutes and 16-seconds long audio ...

SC judge faints in courtroom

Supreme Court judge Justice R Banumathi fainted in the courtroom on Friday while dictating the order on the Centre plea seeking separate hanging of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. Justice Banumathi soo...

Coronavirus outbreak: SpiceJet to suspend Delhi-Hong Kong flights from Feb 16

With the novel coronavirus outbreak killing nearly 1,500 people in China, SpiceJet on Friday announced that it would be suspending Delhi-Hong Kong flights from February 16 to 29.IndiGo and Air India have already suspended all their flights ...

Manappuram Finance gets board's nod for raising up to Rs 1,150 cr

Manappuram Finance Ltd on Friday said it has received approval from the board of directors for raising up to Rs 1,150 crore through issuance of debentures. In a regulatory filing the company said the Financial Recourse and Management Commit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020