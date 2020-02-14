Left Menu
Development News Edition

Park lifts Olympic title defence hopes at Australian Open

  • PTI
  • |
  • Adelaide
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 16:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 16:07 IST
Park lifts Olympic title defence hopes at Australian Open
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Reigning Olympic champion Park In-bee vaulted into the joint lead at the LPGA Australian Open Friday in her quest to make South Korea's team for the Tokyo Games and defend her 2016 gold medal. The seven-time major winner and former world number one carded a four-under-par 69 at the Royal Adelaide Golf Club, with England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff, the overnight leader, sinking birdies on the final two holes for a 70 to join her.

They are one clear of American LPGA Tour rookie Jillian Hollis and two ahead of South Korea's Ayean Cho and American Marina Alex. Park has set an aggressive early-season schedule to try to climb the rankings and qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

Currently ranked 17, only the top 15 are automatically eligible for the Games, with a limit of four from each country. As of this week, she is sixth in the Korean pecking order. "It's probably tougher than getting a medal in the Olympics to make the team," the 31-year-old said ahead of the tournament.

"I probably have to win a couple of times early this season to try to make the team." After missing the cut in her last two events, Park has finally found form in Adelaide to keep her dream alive, draining four birdies to no bogeys in her flawless round.

"A bogey-free round today was good. It was a little bit more calm this morning, so it was nice to play out there. My putting was consistent, like last couple of days," said the Korean legend. "I just love the golf course and the atmosphere here. So hopefully I can pull it off on the weekend.

"It definitely gives me a lot of excitement being on the top of the leaderboard and being in contention in the weekend," she added. "That's the reason why I'm playing golf."

In contrast to the experienced Park, Hollis is in her first full season on the LPGA Tour and relishing being in contention going into the weekend. "I've played a year on the Symetra Tour last year and learned so much about my game and knew that winning my two tournaments that I won last year, that I had what it takes to play out here," she said.

"I'm just excited at that bigger stage, but still, it's golf and I'm just happy to be able to play and do what I love every day."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Chamber of Commerce welcomes President Ramaphosa’s SONA 2020

The South African Chamber of Commerce SACCI has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosas State of the Nation Address SONA.The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry notes and welcomes the Presidents remarks in his 2020 State of the Natio...

DMK hopeful of "good ruling" by assembly speaker on its plea

DMK on Friday said it was hopeful of a good ruling by the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker on itsplea seeking disqualification of 11 AIADMK MLAs, including then rebel leader and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam,who had voted against the Pal...

UPDATE 1-Zimbabwe court clears opposition official facing subversion charges

A court in southern Zimbabwe ruled on Friday that an opposition official was not guilty of trying to topple President Emmerson Mnangagwa, moments after proceedings were halted when police fired teargas to disperse supporters, his lawyer sai...

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Singapore reports nine new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 67, in biggest daily jump, local media reported on Friday. Singapore has one of the highest virus infection tallies outside China.The new cases come as Singapores Prime Minis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020