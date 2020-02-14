Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women's T20 World Cup: Warm-up match between Australia-West Indies abandoned due to waterlogged outfield

Warm-up match between Australia and West Indies in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 was abandoned after heavy rain left the Allan Border Field, Brisbane, unfit condition for playing.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 16:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 16:07 IST
Women's T20 World Cup: Warm-up match between Australia-West Indies abandoned due to waterlogged outfield
ICC logo. Image Credit: ANI

Warm-up match between Australia and West Indies in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 was abandoned after heavy rain left the Allan Border Field, Brisbane, unfit condition for playing. The Warm-up match between both the teams was scheduled for February 15.

Over the past few weeks, Brisbane has seen exceptionally heavy rain that has resulted in a very wet outfield with the pitch remained covered. ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said that the continuous heavy rain has resulted in calling off the match.

"Unfortunately we have had to cancel Saturday's warm-up match between Australia and West Indies because of persistent heavy rain which has left the outfield currently in an unfit condition for play," Tetley said in a statement. Tetley said that curators have worked very hard to dry the field but heavy rains left us with no choice but to cancel the game.

"Whilst the curators have worked tirelessly, the volume of rain has left us with no option but to cancel tomorrow's match. We are hopeful that conditions will permit the matches between Bangladesh and Thailand, and India and Pakistan to take place on Sunday," he said. ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be hosted by Australia from February 21 to March 8. In the opening match, Australia will take on India on February 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Chamber of Commerce welcomes President Ramaphosa’s SONA 2020

The South African Chamber of Commerce SACCI has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosas State of the Nation Address SONA.The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry notes and welcomes the Presidents remarks in his 2020 State of the Natio...

DMK hopeful of "good ruling" by assembly speaker on its plea

DMK on Friday said it was hopeful of a good ruling by the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker on itsplea seeking disqualification of 11 AIADMK MLAs, including then rebel leader and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam,who had voted against the Pal...

UPDATE 1-Zimbabwe court clears opposition official facing subversion charges

A court in southern Zimbabwe ruled on Friday that an opposition official was not guilty of trying to topple President Emmerson Mnangagwa, moments after proceedings were halted when police fired teargas to disperse supporters, his lawyer sai...

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Singapore reports nine new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 67, in biggest daily jump, local media reported on Friday. Singapore has one of the highest virus infection tallies outside China.The new cases come as Singapores Prime Minis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020