Left Menu
Development News Edition

Winning ICC Test Championship is bigger achievement than claiming ODI or T20 World Cup title: Pujara

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 20:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 19:53 IST
Winning ICC Test Championship is bigger achievement than claiming ODI or T20 World Cup title: Pujara
Image Credit: ANI

India Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara on Saturday said winning the ICC Test Championship will be a much bigger achievement than claiming an ODI or T20 World Cup title. India have secured 360 points from the first seven Tests to stay on course to reach the finals of the inaugural World Test Championship.

"... when you become Test champions, I would say it is more than winning an ODI or a T20 World Cup. The reason is, this format is the ultimate format," Pujara, who last played a limited-overs match for India in 2014, said during the latest episode of 'Inspiration' on India Today. "If you ask any great cricket player from the past, even the present cricketers, they would say that Test cricket is the most challenging format of this game. And when you become world champion of Test cricket, there is nothing like it."

India had started the ICC World Test Championships with a 2-0 win over the West Indies, before blanking South Africa and Bangladesh 3-0 and 2-0 respectively at home. Virat Kohli's men will now take on New Zealand in a two-match Test series beginning on February 21 in Wellington.

"Most of the teams have done well in their home conditions but when they go away, they are always challenged. Especially about the Indian team, we have managed to do well overseas. We have now started winning series overseas," said the 32-year-old right-handed batsman. "So, that is the biggest advantage this Indian team has now. Talking about the Test championship, any team who gets into the final, they have to work really hard for over a period of two years and they have to win not just at home but also they have to start winning away from home."

Pujara also hailed ICC's decision to introduce World Test Championship, saying it has made the traditional format of the game more competitive. "To sustain Test cricket, ICC had to come up with something and all the cricket playing nations have to think about Test cricket. To sustain Test cricket, I think this is one of the best platforms players can ask for. And there is something to play for in each and every Test match. You won't see many draws now," he said.

"So going forward, most of the Test matches will produce results. At the same time, even the opposition side, if they manage to play a draw, they will still get some points. Overall I think we'll see a lot of competitive cricket at Test level. But going forward, I think we still have to do a few more things for the Test format to survive." Talking about criticisms directed against him, Pujara said: "Fortunately my family is very positive and not many things affect me. I do understand when they pass any opinion.

"I respect it if it is a critical part of my game. Sometimes if you take critics positively, you learn many things, so I never take criticism in a negative way, it gives me a positive vibe, which allows me to work on my game."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Ishant passes fitness test, to join Indian team in NZ for Test series

Senior India fast bowler Ishant Sharma on Saturday passed the fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and will now join the team in New Zealand for the two-match Test series starting February 21. Yes, he Ishant has passed ...

Woman who went missing 14 years ago reunited with family in Mangaluru

An elderly woman from Tamil Nadu was on Saturday reunited with her daughter and son after 14 years at the Mangalurus White Doves destitute home. Mary only knew her name when she came here 10 years ago. Recently, she told us about her home t...

Kerala govt gives nod for probe against Congress leader

The Kerala government on Saturday granted permission to the vigilance department to initiate a probe against former health minister and Congress leader V S Shivakumar in a disproportionate assets case. In an order dated February 14, release...

Maha morcha against CAA-NRC-NPR in Mumbai

Thousands of people, including a large number of women, on Saturday gave a call against the CAA-NRC-NPR regime at Mumbais Azad Maidan amid recitation of Urdu poet Faiz Ahmad Faizs popular poem Hum Dekhenge and slogans against Prime Minister...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020