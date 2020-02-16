Left Menu
Development News Edition

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. GMT

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 01:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 01:06 IST
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. GMT

Facing a costly and damaging two-season ban from European football, English champions Manchester City will now turn to the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in an appeal that is likely to focus heavily on procedure. SPORT-DOPING-RUSSIA-BIATHLON Two Russian athletes stripped of biathlon medals for doping: IBU

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The International Biathlon Union (IBU) said on Saturday it was stripping two Russian athletes of medals received between 2013 and 2014 for doping violations. The decision to strip the two retired Olympic champions, Svetlana Sleptsova and Evgeny Ustyugov, of their titles follows an analysis of data from Russia's anti-doping agency laboratory in Moscow, the union said. BASKETBALL-NBA-ALLSTAR-HALL-OF-FAME Bryant named Basketball Hall of Fame finalist, three weeks after death

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Three weeks after Kobe Bryant, one of the most dominant players in NBA history, was killed with his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash, the global sports icon was named a finalist to the Basketball Hall of Fame. UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER-ITALY-ATT-ROM/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Atalanta v AS Roma Atalanta host AS Roma in a Serie A match

15 Feb 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT RUGBY-LEAGUE-FOLAU/ (TV)

Folau prepares to make his Super League debut in France Catalans Dragons coach Steve McNamara has said Israel Folau deserved the chance to make a fresh start as the Australian prepares to make his Super League debut this weekend.

The 30-year-old former rugby union international has not played since being sacked by Rugby Australia last May for posting on social media that hell awaits "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers" and other groups. Folau, whose move to France attracted widespread criticism, was included in the Dragons' 21-man matchday squad for Saturday's home match against Castleford. 15 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

MOTOR-ELECTRIC-MEXICO/ (TV) Motor racing - Formula E - Mexico City ePrix

Mexico City hosts the fourth race of the Formula E season. 15 Feb 17:03 ET / 22:03 GMT

GOLF-WOMEN-AUSTRALIA/ Golf - Women's Australian Open final round

Olympic champion Park In-bee of South Korea takes a three-shot lead into the final round of the LPGA Tour event at Royal Adelaide. 16 Feb

MOTOR-NASCAR-DAYTONA/ (PIX) Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series

Fans gear up for the 62nd anniversary of “The Great American Race”, the season-opening race for the NASCAR Cup Series. 16 Feb

GOLF-GENESIS/ Golf - PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational final round

Coverage of final round from Riviera in Los Angeles. 16 Feb

TENNIS-NEWYORK/ Tennis - ATP 250 - New York Open final

Coverage of the final at the New York Open. 16 Feb

TENNIS-HUAHIN/ Tennis - WTA International - Thailand Open

The final of the Thailand Open in Hua Hin - a WTA International tournament. 16 Feb

MOTOR-RALLY-SWEDEN/ (TV) World Rally Championship - Rally Sweden

Action from day four of Rally Sweden - the second race of the 2020 season. 16 Feb 01:50 ET / 06:50 GMT

CRICKET-T20-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX) Cricket Cricket - South Africa v England - Third T20

South Africa take on England in the last of three Twenty20 internationals at Centurion Park in Pretoria. 16 Feb 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

TENNIS-ROTTERDAM/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP 500 - ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament

Action from the final of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament - an ATP 500 event in Rotterdam. 16 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

TENNIS-STPETERSBURG/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - WTA Premier - St Petersburg Ladies Trophy

The final of the St Petersburg Ladies Trophy - a WTA Premier event. 16 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-TOT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur.

16 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-BCA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Brescia Juventus host Brescia in a Serie A match.

16 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-CGN-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Cologne v Bayern Munich Cologne play Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

16 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-NEW/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Newcastle United. 16 Feb 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-CAG-NAP/REPORT Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Cagliari v Napoli

Cagliari host Napoli in a Serie A match. 16 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Tunisia PM designate proposes new government, negotiations to continue

Tunisias designated prime minister Elyes Fakhfakh proposed the line-up of a new government on Saturday but said he would continue coalition negotiations after the Ennahda party, the biggest in parliament, rejected it.Fakhfakh submitted a li...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. GMT

Facing a costly and damaging two-season ban from European football, English champions Manchester City will now turn to the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS in an appeal that is likely to focus heavily on procedure. SPORT-DOPIN...

Iraq PM-designate vows new independent cabinet within a week

Iraqs premier-designate Mohammad Allawi announced Saturday he would submit his cabinet to a parliamentary vote within days, promising it would be stacked with independents, a key demand of influential cleric Moqtada Sadr. The countrys capit...

Erdogan, Trump discuss ways to end crisis in Idlib

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday discussed with US counterpart Donald Trump ways to end the crisis in Idlib, Syrias last major rebel bastion, and condemned Damascus attacks there, the Turkish presidency said. Stressing tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020