Sharks eke by Wild to spoil Evason's debut

  Updated: 16-02-2020 06:30 IST
  Created: 16-02-2020 06:29 IST
Sharks eke by Wild to spoil Evason's debut
Gambrell's winner came after San Jose defenseman Brent Burns flipped the puck toward the net from the top of the left faceoff circle. Image Credit: Flickr

Dylan Gambrell scored a fluke goal early in the third period to break a scoreless tie as the short-handed San Jose Sharks spoiled the NHL head-coaching debut of Minnesota's Dean Evason, defeating the host Wild 2-0 Saturday afternoon. Melker Karlsson added an empty-net goal with 15 seconds remaining as the Sharks won for the fourth time in their past five games. It was Karlsson's fifth goal of the season and came after Barclay Goodrow passed the puck to him on a two-on-one break.

Gambrell's winner came after San Jose defenseman Brent Burns flipped the puck toward the net from the top of the left faceoff circle. The puck bounced off Gambrell's upper left arm as he was being tied up by Minnesota's Matt Dumba and trickled just inside the left post at 3:08 of the third. It was Gambrell's third goal of the season. San Jose goaltender Martin Jones made 39 saves for his first shutout of the season. Jones was 1-9-1 with a 3.70 goals-against average and .874 save percentage in his previous 11 starts. The Sharks killed off three penalties, including one late in the third period.

Wild goalie Alex Stalock, who dropped to 10-3-2 at home this season, stopped 19 of 20 shots. Stalock was 5-1-1 with a 1.98 GAA and two shutouts in his previous seven starts. Evason was named Minnesota's interim coach Friday after Bruce Boudreau was fired. The Wild dropped to 7-4-1 in their past 12 games.

The Sharks played without forwarding Evander Kane and defenseman Erik Karlsson. Kane has suspended three games by the NHL's Department of Safety for elbowing Winnipeg defenseman Neal Pionk in the Sharks' 3-2 road win Friday

Karlsson will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a broken left thumb, which will require surgery, in Friday's game. The Wild held a pregame ceremony to honor left wing Zach Parise, a Minneapolis native, who recently played in his 1,000th NHL game.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

