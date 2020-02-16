Left Menu
Development News Edition

Share a good understanding with Prithvi: Mayank Agarwal

As the three-day practice game against New Zealand XI ended in a draw, India opening batsman Mayank Agarwal on Sunday said that he shares a good understanding with Prithvi Shaw and added that the team's culture is just not all about junior and senior players.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hamilton
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 08:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 08:41 IST
Share a good understanding with Prithvi: Mayank Agarwal
India opening batsman Mayank Agarwal. Image Credit: ANI

As the three-day practice game against New Zealand XI ended in a draw, India opening batsman Mayank Agarwal on Sunday said that he shares a good understanding with Prithvi Shaw and added that the team's culture is just not all about junior and senior players. Regular opener Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the Test series against New Zealand, and in place of him, Prithvi Shaw is most likely to share the opening partnership with Agarwal.

Agarwal, who is celebrating his 29th birthday today, went on to play a knock of 81 runs in the second innings of the practice game. In the first innings, the batsman managed to score just one run. "Well we have played lot of cricket together so we have an understanding. Both me and Prithvi can tell things to each other. This team does not have a culture of junior and senior, it is all about communication," Agarwal told reporters.

"It was a good match, it was nice that we got a practice three-day game ahead of the Test series. Scoring runs is important, in the first innings, the wicket was tough and I got out early. But it was good that I got another opportunity in the second innings," he added. Agarwal, said he would now take confidence of this innings in to the Test matches against the Kiwis.

"It has been a little different, I scored 81 in the second innings and I want to take that confidence into the Test series. Batting coach Vikram Rathour and I have talked about the areas that I need to get better in. I am happy that whatever I have worked on, is coming good now," Agarwal said. India will take on New Zealand in the first Test at Wellington, commencing February 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

All-Star Saturday: Jones works OT to out-dunk Gordon

CHICAGO -- Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. won a Slam Dunk Contest that required overtime with two extra rounds, edging Orlando Magic big man Aaron Gordon in a six-dunk display. Jones won by a single point on his birthday Saturday nigh...

From dharna politics to becoming everyone's CM a la Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal is a political phenomenon with very few parallels in Indian politics. His fight against corruption to becoming Delhis chief minister first in 2013, Kejriwal has shown his political resoluteness, which has left even his adver...

Darfuris rejoice as Sudan agrees to hand Bashir to ICC

In the sprawling Camp Kalma, refugees displaced by the Darfur conflict are overjoyed at the decision by Sudans new authorities to finally deliver president Omar al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court. Bashir, who was deposed in April...

Agarwal back among runs, Pant too gets some form back

Mayank Agarwal finally found some form going his way and Rishabh Pant mixed caution with his customary aggression as Indias warm-up fixture against New Zealand XI ended in a draw here on Sunday. The match was called off an hour after lunch ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020