Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pasalic takes just 19 seconds to hit winner as Atalanta go clear of Roma

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bergamo
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 10:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 10:32 IST
Pasalic takes just 19 seconds to hit winner as Atalanta go clear of Roma
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

Mario Pasalic scored the winner seconds after coming off the bench as Atalanta came from behind to beat Roma 2-1 and consolidate fourth place in Serie A at the expense of their Champions League rivals from the capital. The Croatia midfielder came on just before the hour mark on Saturday to fire in the crucial goal 19 seconds later, to boost confidence ahead of his side's first-ever Champions League last 16 game against Valencia, not at their home 21,300-seater Gewiss Stadium, but at the much larger San Siro next week.

"This is an important victory," said Atalanta coach Gianpiero Gasperini. "Against a side like Roma, this advantage is not definitive. They are a strong team, but in us there is the belief that we can finish in front."

Atalanta are eight points behind third-placed Lazio, who host leaders Inter Milan on Sunday. In the three-team title race, Inter are ahead of Juventus on goal difference with Lazio just a further point behind.

The champions host Brescia on Sunday. Josip Ilicic had threatened after half an hour for the hosts, firing wide, with a Rafael Toloi overhead kick off target minutes later.

But it was Roma who broke through first with Edin Dzeko pouncing on a defensive blunder from Jose Luis Palomino. Dzeko dispossessed the center-back to rifle in past a helpless Pierluigi Golini in the Atalanta goal.

Palomino made up for his earlier error just after the break volleying in the equalizer in a move started off a Papu Gomez corner. On-loan Chelsea playmaker Pasalic came on for Duvan Zapata after 59 minutes and curled in to seal the three points.

- 'Mental problem' -

Atalanta pull six points ahead of fifth-placed Roma, who fell to their third consecutive defeat for the first time this season. Paulo Fonseca's side have taken just four points in seven games this year.

"It is not a physical, but a mental problem," said Fonseca. "Right now it is important to work on the players' heads.

"We have to believe we can get out of this situation. "There are still 14 games left, I think it is possible to fix it, even if it is difficult."

Earlier, Bologna missed the chance to move into the Europa League berths finishing with nine men against Genoa who won 3-0 for their first away success in over a year. Defender Adama Soumaoro scored in his second game for Genoa since his loan move from Lille, tapping in an Andrea Masiello's cross after 28 minutes.

Bologna's Jerdy Schouten was sent off minutes later for a dangerous tackle on Valon Behrami. Antonio Sanabria got the second just before the break following a stunning run from his own half.

Bologna's woes were compounded when Stefano Denswil was sent off for a second yellow card late with Domenico Criscito converting from the spot on 90 minutes as Genoa got their first win on the road since January 2019. Luigi Biagio's first game as SPAL coach ended in a 2-1 loss at Lecce.

Juventus return to their home comforts of Turin on Sunday, after a poor away run, hosting struggling Brescia with top spot in Serie A at stake as title rivals Inter Milan and Lazio go head-to-head in Rome.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Birthday boy Agarwal back among runs, Pant too finds form

Mayank Agarwal found form on his birthday and Rishabh Pant mixed caution with his customary aggression as Indias warm-up fixture against New Zealand XI ended in a draw here on Sunday. The match was called off an hour after lunch with India ...

China finmin says expects fiscal revenues to fall, expenditure to rise

Chinas Finance Minister Liu Kun said on Sunday he expects the countrys fiscal revenues to fall and expenditure to rise in the future. The comments were made in the leading Communist Party theoretical journal Qiushi....

Prime Minister Modi arrives in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport here on Sunday morning. He was received by Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state ministers, BJP leaders and officials.Prime Minister...

Concerns raised over rising cases of temple thefts in Odisha

Expressing concerns over rising cases of temple thefts in Odisha and illegal exports of idols, non-profit INTACH urged the government for framing a holistic policy and taking legal measures to deal with the menace. The organizations state c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020