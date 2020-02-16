Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Linette ends Kung's dream run to win Thailand Open

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 17:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 17:56 IST
Tennis-Linette ends Kung's dream run to win Thailand Open
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Fifth seed Magda Linette ended Swiss qualifier Leonie Kung's dream run with a 6-3 6-2 victory in the Thailand Open final in Hua Hin on Sunday to claim her second WTA Tour title. Linette, a semi-finalist in Thailand last year, had dropped just one set heading into the final and she produced another dominant display to reach the top 40 in the WTA rankings for the first time.

The Pole pounced on Kung's second serve and used her variety to dominate the 19-yer-old whose inexperience showed in her maiden WTA final. "It was so tough today, I had to keep it together to the very end," Linette, who won her first WTA title last year at the Bronx Open, said in a courtside interview.

"I knew I need to be the one leading the game. I knew I have to be really aggressive and I had that confidence from the matches before and I'm really glad that I managed to do what we planned with my coach." It was still a good week for Kung in her only second main-draw appearance at a WTA event.

"I'm just trying to build up my ranking even more and play day by day and just have fun and enjoy on the court," the teenager said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus could damage global growth in 2020: IMF

Dubai, Feb 16 AFP The coronavirus epidemic could damage global economic growth this year, the IMF head said Sunday, but a sharp and rapid economic rebound could follow. There may be a cut that we are still hoping would be in the 0.1-0.2 per...

Six U19 World Cup winners to play against Zimbabwe in practice match

Bangladesh Cricket Board BCB on Sunday named six U19 World Cup-winning players in the BCB XI that will face Zimbabwe in a two-day practice match. Bangladesh were crowned as the ICC U19 World Cup champion on February 9 after defeating the de...

Terrorism is common enemy of humanity, peace, development: VP

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said terrorism is the common enemy of humanity, peace and development. Addressing the centennial celebrations of Rotary International in India here today, he said Peace is a prerequisite to developm...

Fancy felines hit Hanoi for first ever cat show

Vietnam, where cats have been viewed in the past as food, hosted its first-ever cat show on Sunday, gathering around 60 pedigree cats with feisty stage names such as Angry Alice, Di Maria The Great and Timosa Sumo.The show, run by the World...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020