The following are the top/expected stories at 2117 hours:

EXPECTED STOTRIES: * ISL match between ATK and Chennaiyin FC.

* Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger tournament.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-CRI-IND-LD WARMUP Birthday boy Agarwal back among runs, Pant too finds form

By Kushan Sarkar Hamilton, Feb 16 (PTI) Mayank Agarwal found form on his birthday and Rishabh Pant mixed caution with his customary aggression as India's warm-up fixture against New Zealand XI ended in a draw here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-IND-AGARWAL

No point thinking about poor run of form, says Agarwal By Kushan Sarkar

Hamilton, Feb 16 (PTI) India's Mayank Agarwal avoided fretting about what went wrong during his wretched run on the tour of New Zealand, which he finally ended with a morale-boosting 81 in a warm-up game here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-JOHRI-LD RESIGNATION Johri's resignation yet to be accepted

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) BCCI's first chief executive officer Rahul Johri, who had tendered his resignation a while ago, might have to wait a little more before he is relieved of the plum job by the Board.

SPO-CRI-LD IND India to play day-night Test in Australia

By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) India will play a day-night Test during their much-anticipated tour of Australia later this year, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-WOM-T20-IND

Indian women's T20 World Cup warm-up game against Pakistan washed out Brisbane, Feb 16 (PTI) India's first ICC Women's T20 World Cup warm-up match against arch-rivals Pakistan was washed out here on Sunday without a ball being bowled, denting the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side's last-minute preparations.

SPO-CRI-ICA BCCI grants Rs 2 crore to Indian Cricketers' Association

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) The Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) was on Sunday granted Rs 2 crore by the BCCI to kick-start its operations.

SPO-CRI-IPL-SCHEDULE Mumbai Indians to face CSK in IPL opener on March 29

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) In a repeat of last edition's final, defending champions Mumbai Indians and runners-up Chennai Super Kings will open the 13th IPL at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29.

SPO-CRI-KAPIL-CONFLICT Conflict complaint against Kapil Dev rendered infructuous

By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) BCCI ethics officer D K Jain on Sunday confirmed that he has rendered the conflict of interest complaint against Kapil Dev as "infructuous" after the former India captain stepped down from his multiple cricketing roles.

SPO-ATH-RACEWALK-NATIONALS

Manipur's Daman Singh wins 50km race walk event in National C'ships Ranchi, Feb 16 (PTI) Sanabam Daman Singh of Manipur won the men's 50km race walk event on the second and final day of the National Championships here on Sunday.

SPO-BAGAN-FINE

Mohun Bagan fined Rs 3 lakh, asked to clear dues to 4 ex-players and former coach Jamil Kolkata, Feb 16 (PTI) The All India Football Federation's disciplinary committee on Sunday fined I-League heavyweights Mohun Bagan Rs 3 lakh for non-payment of salary to four of its former players.

SPO-ILEAGUE-PUNJAB

Dipanda Dicka strike helps Punjab FC beat Reak Kashmir 1-0 Ludhiana, Feb 16 (PTI) Punjab FC's unbeaten home run continued as they defeated Real Kashmir FC by a solitary goal in an I-League match here on Sunday.

SPO-WREST-ASIAN-PAK

Pakistan to participate in Asian Wrestling C'ship, China's fate to be known on Monday New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Uncertainty over Pakistani wrestlers' participation in the Asian Championships here is finally over after they were granted visas by the government, but the Chinese grapplers' fate will be known on Monday, a national federation official said on Sunday.

SPO-ILEAGUE-ARROWS

Indian Arrows eye double over East Bengal in I-League Mumbai, Feb 16 (PTI) All India Football Federation's developmental side Indian Arrows will look for a second win against East Bengal this I-League season when they face each other at the Cooperage Stadium here on Monday.

SPO-ILEAGUE-TRAU

TRAU hold Chennai City to goalless draw in I-League Imphal, Feb 16 (PTI) A resolute Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) FC held defending champions Chennai City FC to a goalless draw in a Hero I-League match at the Khuman Lumpak Stadium here on Sunday.

SPO-CHESS-CAIRNS

Koneru Humpy beats Gunina, jumps to sole lead in Cairns Cup St Louis (USA), Feb 16 (PTI) Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy inflicted a defeat on Valentina Gunina of Russia in the eighth round of the second Cairns Cup here, jumping into sole lead with 5.5 points and a round to play.

SPO-CHESS-PRAGUE-IND

India's Vidit Gujrathi keeps lead in Prague chess tourney Prague, Feb 16 (PTI) Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi continued to lead the standings in the Masters Category of the Prague Chess Festival here after sharing a point with Swedish GM Nils Grandelius in the fourth round.

SPO-CRI-SCHUTT

Stonis, Pattinson's homophobic slurs disappoint Schutt Sydney, Feb 16 (PTI) A fine swing bowler for Australia's women's cricket team and a champion of same-sex marriage, Megan Schutt is upset with her male counterparts James Pattinson and Marcus Stoinis' recent homophobic slurs. PTI

SPO-GOWDA-TRIAL

Kambala racer Gowda's trial date yet to be fixed, to be given time for acclimatisation New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) The actual date of trial for Kambala racer Srinivas Gowda, who has been called for an assessment at the SAI Center Bengaluru, is yet to be decided.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.