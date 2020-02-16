Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mohun Bagan fined Rs 3 lakh, asked to clear dues to 4 ex-players and former coach Jamil

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 21:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 21:25 IST
Mohun Bagan fined Rs 3 lakh, asked to clear dues to 4 ex-players and former coach Jamil

The All India Football Federation's disciplinary committee on Sunday fined I-League title favourites Mohun Bagan Rs 3 lakh for non-payment of salary to four of its former players. The Mariners, who are front runners to clinch this season's I-League title with an eight-point lead at the top, have been directed to clear the dues and pay the fine within a fortnight.

"The disciplinary Committee under the chairmanship of Ushanath Banerjee directed Mohun Bagan to pay dues of four players within 30 days and pay fine of Rs. 3,00,000 within 15 days, failing which they will face 'Transfer Ban' for forthcoming successive two windows in whatever name or under banner it plays in any AIFF tournament," the order, a copy of which was accessed by PTI, stated. Mohun Bagan later said that they will abide by AIFF Disciplinary Committee's ruling and make the payments accordingly.

The Kolkata heavyweights have been directed to pay Kerala Blasters midfielder duo of Raju Gaikwad and Darren Caldeira Rs 11 lakh and Rs 8,70,601 respectively. Abhishek Ambekar (currently East Bengal left-back) and former goalkeeper Ricardo Cardoze, who is currently without a club, have got dues of Rs 5,60,000 and Rs 7,60,000 respectively since 2017. Former Mohun Bagan coach Khalid Jamil has also not been paid fully but the club has given him assurance to clear his dues within a month. Thus Mohun Bagan have been directed by the disciplinary committee to pay the remaining Rs 8,20,000 to Jamil within a month.

"Khalid Jamil informed that in the meantime he has been paid Rs.4,00,000 with assurance of clearing balance dues within early next month. Other Players however informed that they have not been paid any amount," the order said. Recording the statement of Jamil and expecting that Mohun Bagan would fulfil their commitment, the AIFF Disciplinary Committee on Saturday adjourned hearing in Nagpur for a month.

Reacting to the development, Mohun Bagan Director Srinjoy Bose assured that the payments would be cleared "within the stipulated time as mentioned by AIFF Disciplinary Committee". "We do not want our team's focus to be distracted at this crucial juncture of the ongoing Hero I-League 2019-20 and request all concerned to avoid any unnecessary controversies," Bose said in a statement.

"We would like to strongly mention that Mohun Bagan have never failed their commitments to players and coaches and we stand committed to fulfil the contract entered with all of them," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Punjab to screen passengers from Japan, South Korea for coronavirus

Amid a heightening scare over coronavirus crisis, Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Sunday said the passengers travelling to the north Indian state from Japan and South Korea will also be scanned for the virus ...

Flagged off by PM, Kashi Mahakal Express left Varanasi with a seat reserved for Lord Shiva

Lord Shiva had a seat reserved for Him for the first time ever on a train, the Kashi Mahakal Express that links three Jyotirlingas in two states and was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday from Varanasi. After embarking up...

Duckworth claims Bengaluru Open title

Australias James Duckworth registered a straight-set win over Benjamin Bonzi of France in the finals to lift the USD 162,500 Bengaluru Open title here on Sunday. Duckworth took just 68 minutes to notch up a 6-4 6-4 win over Benjamin at the ...

Don't label all Uighurs terrorists, Turkey tells China

Ankara, Feb 16 AFP Turkeys foreign minister on Sunday said China should not label all Muslim ethnic Uighurs as terrorists, following talks with his Chinese counterpart in Germany. UN experts believe China is holding a million Muslims in cam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020