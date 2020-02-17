Golf-Players aged under 50 with most PGA Tour wins

List of players currently aged under 50 with the most official victories on the PGA Tour following the win by Adam Scott at Genesis Open in Los Angeles on Sunday (U.S. unless stated):

82 - Tiger Woods

44 - Phil Mickelson

20 - Dustin Johnson

18 - Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)

17 - Jim Furyk

14 - Adam Scott (Australia)

