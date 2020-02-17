Australia looking forward to take India at FIH Hockey Pro League 2020

The Australian hockey team, arrived in Bhubaneswar on Sunday night, looking forward to take India in the upcoming two FIH Hockey Pro League matches. The Australian captain Aran Zalewski arrived in the Temple City to utilise the Pro League experience in Tokyo Olympics 2020.

"I think it serves us as good preparation to be facing India away from home in this important Olympic year. The Indian team has also done well so far, so we're looking forward to playing them here. We also have a week to prepare for the matches, so we're hoping we can acclimatize with the conditions and put up a strong show on the weekend," he said. With two wins from four matches, the Australian team are currently at the fifth place in the points table with six points while the Indian Men's Hockey Team, who have won three out of four matches are currently at the third place in the points table with eight points.

The Defending Champions' coach Colin Batch commented on playing at the Kalinga Stadium. "We're delighted to be back here in Bhubaneswar to face the Indian team. It's been a mixed start for us in the Pro League so far, but we're hoping to face a tough fight against the hosts. Also looking forward to playing in a noisy, full crowd at the Kalinga Stadium," Batch said. India will take on Australia at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on February 21 and 22. (ANI)

