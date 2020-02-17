The following are the top/expected stories at 21:15 hours:

EXPECTED STOTRIES: * I-League matches between Indian Arrows and East Bengal.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-CRI-IND-SODHI-INTERVIEW

Found Indian players open to letting others pick their brains: Sodhi (Eds: A PTI EXCLUSIVE)

By Kushan Sarkar Wellington, Feb 17 (PTI) New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi is in awe of the "crazy" skills that Indian cricketers possess and what has added to the respect he has for Virat Kohli's side is its willingness to share the knowledge bank with anyone who cares to approach.

SPO-CRI-WAUGH

Waugh urges modern-day greats to embrace day-night Tests, lauds India for accepting Oz challenge By Amanpreet Singh

Berlin, Feb 17 (PTI) Australian legend Steve Waugh has exhorted the modern-day greats to embrace day-night Tests and lauded India for accepting the "challenge" of playing with the pink-ball during their tour Down Under later this year.

SPO-CRI-LD HARMANPREET India misses Mithali, Jhulan's experience but has grown enough to be WC contenders: Harmanpreet

Sydney, Feb 17 (PTI) The void left by legends such as Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami is not easy to fill, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur conceded on Monday but also asserted that her young side has grown substantially to be a top contender for this month's women's T20 World Cup.

SPO-WREST-ASIAN-2NDLD CHINA Coronavirus impact: Chinese wrestlers not to compete in Asian Championships in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Chinese wrestlers will not be taking part in the Asian Championships beginning here on Tuesday as they have not been granted visas by the government due to the novel coronavirus outbreak there, a top official of the national federation said on Monday.

SPO-CRI-SHARDUL My positivity and passion can help India win T20 World Cup: Shardul

Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) Leaving the hammering in New Zealand behind, pacer Shardul Thakur on Monday exuded plenty of confidence, asserting that he will learn from his "mistakes" and passionately work towards helping India win the World T20.

SPO-WREST-DAHIYA Asian C'ship will tell where I stand before Olympics: wrestler Dahiya

By Saumojyoti S Choudhury New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Having secured an Olympic berth, world championship bronze-medallist Ravi Dahiya says he would be looking to assess his medal prospects at the big event by how he performs at this week's Asian Wrestling Championships here.

SPO-ATH-SHELLY-BOLT

Bolt could have dug deeper instead of quitting: Shelly-Ann By Amanpreet Singh

Berlin, Feb 18 (PTI) Usain Bolt quit too early, reckons fellow Jamaican great Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who strongly feels that the fastest man on the the planet could have actually dug deep to extend his love affair with athletics instead of bidding it adieu.

SPO-TENNIS-BECKER Becker asks young players to not hide behind 'Big 3' and start winning majors

By Amanpreet Singh Berlin, Feb 17 (PTI) Hiding behind the 'Big three' is not a great option for the Next-Gen players, who must start winning the Grand Slams because they are good enough, says legendary Boris Becker.

SPO-CRI-NZ-SQUAD

Boult back for India Tests, Jamieson and Patel earn call-ups Wellington, Feb 17 (PTI) Fit-again senior pacer Trent Boult has been named in the 13-member New Zealand squad for the first Test against India starting here on February 21.

SPO-CRI-T20-RANKING

Kohli slips to 10th; Rahul, Rohit static in ICC T20I rankings Dubai, Feb 17 (PTI) India skipper Virat Kohli slipped to the 10th position but KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma remained static at the second and 11th place respectively in the latest ICC T20I rankings released on Monday.

SPO-TENNIS-SANIA

Sania recovers from calf injury, returns to action at Dubai Open Dubai, Feb 17 (PTI) Indian tennis star Sania Mirza will return to action at the ongoing Dubai Open on Wednesday after recovering from a calf injury which had cut short her campaign at the Australia Open in January.

SPO-WREST-ASIAN-PREVIEW

Punia, Vinesh to lead Indian challenge in Asian Wrestling C'ships New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Bajrang Punia will look to defend his 65kg freestyle title while Vinesh Phogat will aim to upgrade the 53kg bronze she won in the last edition to gold when the Asian Wrestling Championship begins here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-LD DUPLESSIS

Du Plessis quits as South Africa captain, says Proteas need next generation of leaders (Eds: Updating with more inputs and quotes)

Johannesburg, Feb 17 (PTI) Senior batsman Faf du Plessis on Monday stepped down as captain of South Africa's Test and T20 teams with immediate effect, citing "the need to facilitate the emergence of next generation of leaders".

SPO-BAD-SPAIN

Barcelona Spain Masters: Saina, Srikanth chase Olympic berth Barcelona, Feb 17 (PTI) Seasoned Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth will look to keep their Olympic hopes alive when they compete at the USD 170,000 Barcelona Spain Masters starting here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-NZ-STEAD

Surprised by criticism of pre-planned break: NZ coach Stead Wellington, Feb 17 (PTI) New Zealand coach Gary Stead on Monday said he was "very surprised" at being lambasted for taking a scheduled break after the 0-5 T20 hammering his team received from India earlier this month.

SPO-KAMBALA-SAI

Kambala jockey Gowda refuses to undergo SAI trials New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Kambala jockey Srinivas Gowda, who has created a social media storm after his record-setting performance in a traditional buffalo race, has refused to undergo trials to be conducted at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru.

SPO-CHESS-CAIRNS

In-form Koneru Humpy wins Cairns Cup title St Louis (USA), Feb 17 (PTI) World rapid champion Koneru Humpy claimed her second title in the last two months by emerging triumphant at the Cairns Cup chess tournament following a draw against compatriot Dronavalli Harika in the ninth and final round here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.