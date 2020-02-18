Left Menu
AC Milan eye Euro spots after Torino win
Image Credit: MaxPixel

AC Milan closed in on the European places in Serie A after Ante Rebic fired them to a 1-0 win over Torino. Rebic on Monday swept home Samu Castillejo's low pull back in the 25th minute to consign to draw Milan level on 35 points with Hellas Verona, who currently occupy the final Europa League spot on goal difference.

Rebic's winning goal was his sixth in seven games in all competitions, a run that comes after failing to score at all in the first half of the season. The Croatian's strike helped the hosts bounce back from last week's derby disappointment against Inter Milan to continue a positive run under coach Stefano Pioli that also saw them unlucky not to beat Juventus in the Coppa Italia semi-final first leg last week.

They have lost just once since the turn of the year -- to title-chasing Inter -- and are playing well enough to aim for European football next season. However, the Champions League will likely be beyond them thanks to the 10-point gap between them and fourth-placed Atalanta.

Torino meanwhile are inching closer to the relegation zone after their fifth straight defeat, a slump that shows little sign of ending. They are just five points from the drop despite bringing in Moreno Longo to replace Walter Mazzarri earlier this month.

