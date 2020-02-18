Left Menu
Mixed martial arts-No fans at One Championship Singapore event due to coronavirus

Image Credit: Flickr

Asian mixed martial arts promotion One Championship says its Feb. 28 event in Singapore will go ahead behind closed doors due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak. Singapore's tally of 77 cases is one of the highest outside mainland China, where more than 1,800 people have been killed in the epidemic.

Fans that had purchased tickets for the event at the 12,000-capacity Indoor Stadium would be refunded, it said in a Facebook post-https://www.facebook.com/yodchatri/posts/2904888419573300. The virus has already forced ONE Championship to relocate its April 10 event from Chongqing, China to Jakarta.

