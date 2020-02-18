Left Menu
Development News Edition

Press Conference: Surf Stadium Japan and American Wave Machines to Announce Construction of World Class Surf Pool in Shizunami

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Solana Beach
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 17:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 17:31 IST
Press Conference: Surf Stadium Japan and American Wave Machines to Announce Construction of World Class Surf Pool in Shizunami

Surf Stadium Japan and American Wave Machines will hold a press conference for the media on February 28, 13:00 pm JST to provide information regarding construction of a world class surf pool in Shizunami, Makinohara, Shizuoka Japan.

WHO:
Mr. Tooshihiko Adachi, CEO, Surf Stadium Japan,
Mr. Shigeki Nishihara, Mayor of Makinohara City
Mr. Bruce McFarland, CEO and Founder, American Wave Machines, Inc.
Mr. Mike Lopez, Senior Vice President, American Wave Machines, Inc.
Mr. Kimifumi Imoto, Vice President, Nippon Surfing Association
Ms. Misa Shimizu, Commercial Specialist US Embassy Tokyo
Mr. Inaoka, Vice President, Ana Strategic Research Institute
Mr. Jon Omori, US Olympic Committee

WHAT: Surf Stadium Japan will conduct a press conference announcing the start of construction of a world class PerfectSwell® Surf training facility in Shizunami. The surf facility, supported by City of Makinohara, encompasses the U.S.-Japan sports exchange towards the Olympics, contributing largely to fostering future athletes. The press conference will feature Surf Organizations from both countries. 

WHEN: Friday, February 28, 2020, 13:00-15:00 JST

WHERE: Intercontinental- ANA ,Tokyo Banquet Hall B1, 1-12-33 Akasaka, Minato City, Tokyo 107-0052, Japan

NOTE: Media wishing to attend RSVP by Feb. 25 to Misa.Shimizu@trade.gov

American Wave Machines is the leading wave technology company producing authentic surf experiences. SurfStream® venues have capacity of 100's while PerfectSwell® surf pools are 1 acre plus with capacity in the 1,000's. Since 2007 over 3,000,000 sessions have been enjoyed at American Wave Machines locations around the globe. Visit AmericanWaveMachines.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1091478/American_Wave_Machines_Surf_Training.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1058606/American_Wave_Machines_Logo.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

People who get news mainly from social media are likely to be misinformed about vaccines: Study

People who depend on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter for news are more likely to be misinformed about vaccines than those who rely on traditional media, according to a study which may lead to new ways of fighting fake medic...

Pak army resorts to firing, shelling along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire and resorted to firing and shelling along the Line of Control LoC in two sectors of Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said. The firing and shelling by the Pakistani troops trigg...

Wait till J-K elects legislative assembly: Soz to Centre on delimitation exercise

Former Union minister Saifuddin Soz on Tuesday said the Centre should undertake the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir only after the Union Territory elects a legislative assembly to prevent arbitrary distribution of seats. The Cong...

Railways roots out illegal softwares, more Tatkal tickets for passengers now

More Tatkal tickets will be available for passengers now as the railways has weeded out illegal softwares and arrested 60 agents who would use them to block such tickets, a top official said on Tuesday. Railway Protection Force RPF Director...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020