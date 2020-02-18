Press Conference: Surf Stadium Japan and American Wave Machines to Announce Construction of World Class Surf Pool in Shizunami
Surf Stadium Japan and American Wave Machines will hold a press conference for the media on February 28, 13:00 pm JST to provide information regarding construction of a world class surf pool in Shizunami, Makinohara, Shizuoka Japan.
WHO:
Mr. Tooshihiko Adachi, CEO, Surf Stadium Japan,
Mr. Shigeki Nishihara, Mayor of Makinohara City
Mr. Bruce McFarland, CEO and Founder, American Wave Machines, Inc.
Mr. Mike Lopez, Senior Vice President, American Wave Machines, Inc.
Mr. Kimifumi Imoto, Vice President, Nippon Surfing Association
Ms. Misa Shimizu, Commercial Specialist US Embassy Tokyo
Mr. Inaoka, Vice President, Ana Strategic Research Institute
Mr. Jon Omori, US Olympic Committee
WHAT: Surf Stadium Japan will conduct a press conference announcing the start of construction of a world class PerfectSwell® Surf training facility in Shizunami. The surf facility, supported by City of Makinohara, encompasses the U.S.-Japan sports exchange towards the Olympics, contributing largely to fostering future athletes. The press conference will feature Surf Organizations from both countries.
WHEN: Friday, February 28, 2020, 13:00-15:00 JST
WHERE: Intercontinental- ANA ,Tokyo Banquet Hall B1, 1-12-33 Akasaka, Minato City, Tokyo 107-0052, Japan
NOTE: Media wishing to attend RSVP by Feb. 25 to Misa.Shimizu@trade.gov
American Wave Machines is the leading wave technology company producing authentic surf experiences. SurfStream® venues have capacity of 100's while PerfectSwell® surf pools are 1 acre plus with capacity in the 1,000's. Since 2007 over 3,000,000 sessions have been enjoyed at American Wave Machines locations around the globe. Visit AmericanWaveMachines.com
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1091478/American_Wave_Machines_Surf_Training.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1058606/American_Wave_Machines_Logo.jpg
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- American
- Vice President
- Founder
- Tokyo
- athletes
- Embassy
- globe
- US Olympic Committee
- venues
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Israeli PM hopes Uganda will open embassy in Jerusalem in "near future"
Israeli PM hopes Uganda will open embassy in Jerusalem in "near future"
UPDATE 2-Uganda "studying" opening embassy in Jerusalem, Museveni tells Netanyahu
US Embassy hands over equipment and training to Tanzanian Defense Force
Japan's ANA to slash flights to Beijing from Tokyo as coronavirus spreads