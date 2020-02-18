Press Conference: Surf Stadium Japan and American Wave Machines to Announce Construction of World Class Surf Pool in Shizunami

Surf Stadium Japan and American Wave Machines will hold a press conference for the media on February 28, 13:00 pm JST to provide information regarding construction of a world class surf pool in Shizunami, Makinohara, Shizuoka Japan.

WHO:

Mr. Tooshihiko Adachi, CEO, Surf Stadium Japan,

Mr. Shigeki Nishihara, Mayor of Makinohara City

Mr. Bruce McFarland, CEO and Founder, American Wave Machines, Inc.

Mr. Mike Lopez, Senior Vice President, American Wave Machines, Inc.

Mr. Kimifumi Imoto, Vice President, Nippon Surfing Association

Ms. Misa Shimizu, Commercial Specialist US Embassy Tokyo

Mr. Inaoka, Vice President, Ana Strategic Research Institute

Mr. Jon Omori, US Olympic Committee

WHAT: Surf Stadium Japan will conduct a press conference announcing the start of construction of a world class PerfectSwell® Surf training facility in Shizunami. The surf facility, supported by City of Makinohara, encompasses the U.S.-Japan sports exchange towards the Olympics, contributing largely to fostering future athletes. The press conference will feature Surf Organizations from both countries.

WHEN: Friday, February 28, 2020, 13:00-15:00 JST

WHERE: Intercontinental- ANA ,Tokyo Banquet Hall B1, 1-12-33 Akasaka, Minato City, Tokyo 107-0052, Japan

NOTE: Media wishing to attend RSVP by Feb. 25 to Misa.Shimizu@trade.gov

American Wave Machines is the leading wave technology company producing authentic surf experiences. SurfStream® venues have capacity of 100's while PerfectSwell® surf pools are 1 acre plus with capacity in the 1,000's. Since 2007 over 3,000,000 sessions have been enjoyed at American Wave Machines locations around the globe. Visit AmericanWaveMachines.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1091478/American_Wave_Machines_Surf_Training.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1058606/American_Wave_Machines_Logo.jpg

