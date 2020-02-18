Left Menu
Development News Edition

VP Naidu advises Kiren Rijiju to expedite ongoing sports projects in AP

At a meeting held at Uparashtapati Bhawan, the Union Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju briefed the Vice President about the progress of sports projects and said that some were being delayed for want of utilization certificates from state sports authorities. 

VP Naidu advises Kiren Rijiju to expedite ongoing sports projects in AP
The Vice President advised the Minister and Secretary of the Ministry to keep in touch with Andhra Pradesh Government and monitor the progress of projects on an urgent basis.  Image Credit: Twitter(@VPSecretariat)

The Vice President of India Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today advised the Minister of State (I/C) for Youth Affairs & Sports, Shri Kiren Rijiju to expedite various ongoing sports projects in Andhra Pradesh, including the construction of multipurpose Sports Complex at Mogallapalem village in Nellore district.

At a meeting held at Uparashtapati Bhawan, the Union Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju briefed the Vice President about the progress of sports projects and said that some were being delayed for want of utilization certificates from state sports authorities.

The Vice President advised the Minister and Secretary of the Ministry to keep in touch with Andhra Pradesh Government and monitor the progress of projects on an urgent basis.

The other projects that came up for discussion include Mini Sports Complex at Kommadi near Visakhapatnam, Astro-turf Hockey field at Kakinada, and Multipurpose Indoor Stadium in Vizianagaram District.

During the meeting, the Vice President telephonically spoke to Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement of Andhra Pradesh, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and enquired about the progress of various sports projects.

The Vice President asked Shri Rejiju to involve the private sector in a big way in promoting sports activities in the country. He wanted various Union Ministries to cooperate with the Sports Ministry and sponsor different sporting events.

Given the importance of sports and fitness in one's life, Shri Naidu urged all universities and educational institutions to accord high priority to sports.

He wanted all stakeholders to provide a massive thrust for the development of games and sports to enable India to achieve greater glory in various sporting events across the globe in the years to come.

The Vice President appreciated the Government for promoting sports by way of the Khelo India initiative and for promoting sporting culture in the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Arunachal CM hands over PEL to Vedanta Limited

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday handed over the PetroleumExploration Licenses PEL to Vedanta Limited for exploration of hydrocarbon resources in three exploration blocks in thestate. The three blocks are spread acros...

Delhi police create green corridor to transport heart

Delhi Police on Tuesday created a green corridor from Indira Gandhi International Airport to Fortis Hospital in New Friends Colony to transport a heart, officials said. The distance of 18 km was covered in 21 minutes, they said.A green corr...

Tata Sons picks up Tata Chemical shares worth Rs 208-cr from other promoter entities

Tata Sons, a promoter of Tata Chemicals, on Tuesday picked up more than 27.52 lakh shares of the company for Rs 208 crore from other promoter entities. According to the block data available on the BSE, Tata Sons purchased a total of 27,52,6...

UPDATE 1-Spain moves forwards on taxing web giants' local revenues

The Spanish government has sent a bill to parliament proposing to tax revenues booked by web giants such as Google, Amazon and Facebook in Spain, budget minister Maria Jesus Montero said on Tuesday. The government proposes to levy a 3 tax o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020