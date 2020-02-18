Allan Donald appointed VKB Knights head coach

Former Proteas fast bowler Allan Donald was appointed as the new head coach of the VKB Knights on Tuesday. Donald's tenure as a coach will begin on May 1 for the 2020-21 season, reported ESPNcricinfo.

Donald said that Knights are not in their best of the form and it is going to be a very big challenge to win games in the season. "It is a big challenge. We have not had the best of seasons in the past years in terms of consistency and winning games, and most of all winning trophies. I have had a sneak peek in most international dressing rooms. I want to bring that international language to the Knights dressing room," he said.

Donald also said that he was eager to coach a team and it is going to be a tough job. "I have wanted to do this coaching position for a long time and I look forward to this challenge," he said.

Knights' selection convener Wayne Schonegevel said that Donald has a huge experience of international cricket behind him which will be very helpful for the side. "We felt that the Knights needed someone with extensive international coaching experience, who has coached at the highest level of the game to take the team to the next level," Schonegevel said.

Donald played 72 Test matches for South Africa and took 330 wickets. He retired with 20 five-wicket hauls to his name at an average of just over 22. The 53-year-old also played 164 One Day International matches and scalped 272 wickets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.