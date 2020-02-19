Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Wallabies centre Petaia sidelined for five months

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 09:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 09:17 IST
Rugby-Wallabies centre Petaia sidelined for five months
Image Credit: Twitter (@bet365_aus)

Queensland Reds center Jordan Petaia, who made his Wallabies debut as a teenager at last year's World Cup in Japan, has been sidelined for up to five months by a left shoulder injury that will require reconstruction surgery, the Super Rugby side said. The 19-year-old missed all but two games of the last Super Rugby season with a foot problem and managed only two outings this year before suffering the injury in Argentina last week as the Reds prepared to play the Jaguares.

Scans on Tuesday revealed he would need surgery and his recuperation period of 20 weeks will rule him out of the rest of the Super Rugby season as well as Australia's two-match July series against Ireland. A powerful, athletic runner, Petaia also battled a hamstring problem last year but showed enough potential to get the nod as a surprise inclusion in Michael Cheika's World Cup squad.

He scored a try on debut against Uruguay as the youngest Australian to play at a World Cup and made his first test start at outside center in the quarter-final loss to England. Dave Rennie, who succeeded Cheika after the World Cup, will certainly have had Petaia on his list of likely starters for the Ireland series but will now have to look elsewhere as he starts to rebuild a Wallabies side that failed to fire in Japan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Amid coronavirus threat, Tamil Language Festival in Singapore postponed until further notice

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Attorney General Barr considering quitting over Trump tweets - source

U.S. Attorney General William Barr is considering resigning over President Donald Trumps tweets about Justice Department investigations, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.Barr has told people close to Trump about ...

WHO chief condoles death of Chinese doctor in fight against coronavirus outbreak

The World Health Organisation WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has condoled the death of a Chinese hospital chief who died of the deadly coronavirus in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak. Dr Liu Zhiming, president of the Wu...

Celebrating 25 years of divine magic at Shivoham Shiva Temple

Bengaluru Karnataka India Feb 19 ANIPRNewswire February 21st, 2020 is a very special day at the Shivoham Shiva Temple at Murgesh Pallya by Humanitarian Hands Trust as it celebrates its Silver Jubilee and 25 years of Maha Shivratri celebrati...

President's secy Sanjay Kothari next CVC, ex-IAS officer Julka to be CIC: Officials

Sanjay Kothari, the Secretary to the President, has been selected as the new Chief Vigilance Commissioner by a high-powered committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said on Wednesday. The committee has also chosen by a ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020