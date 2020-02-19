Left Menu
Development News Edition

FSDL unveils Hero ISL League Winners Shield

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 13:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 13:21 IST
FSDL unveils Hero ISL League Winners Shield
Image Credit: Pixabay

Football Sports Development Limited, promoters of the Indian Super League, on Wednesday unveiled the 'League Winners Shield for ISL. The silverware comes with a cash prize of Rs 50 Lakh for the club winning the league stage. The league winners will be the first Indian club to participate in the group stages of the AFC Champions League.

Currently, ATK and FC Goa are locked in an intense battle heading for a possible photo-finish with much at stake and an opportunity to grab a historic place in Indian football. Having already qualified for the ISL knockouts, FC Goa has a slender advantage with a 3 point lead, at 36 from 17 games. The Gaurs next play Jamshedpur FC to whom they had suffered their first loss (0-1) at home earlier in the season.

On the other hand, ATK has 33 points and would hope to leapfrog to the top in the event Goa loses to JFC and they overcome a Bengaluru FC challenge. The shield will be presented to the club at their home playoff fixture.

The League Winners Shield, weighing approx. 5 kg with a diameter of 22 inches draws inspiration from global football traditions and design tones of the Hero ISL trophy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

DEFF to assist municipalities to implement climate change response strategies

South Africa, as a responsible global citizen, will not shrink from its responsibility to address the important tasks that lie ahead to mitigate and adapt to climate change.We have a common moral responsibility to future generations to hono...

FTSE 100 rebounds as housebuilders gain, new virus cases drop

Londons FTSE 100 rebounded in tandem with global markets on Wednesday as housebuilders advanced after HSBC upgraded its view on the stocks ahead of a first batch of results next week, while the number of new coronavirus cases in China fell....

China revokes three Wall Street Journal press cards over 'Sick Man' headline

China on Wednesday said it has revoked the press cards of three Wall Street Journal reporters in Beijing, decrying an editorial headline published earlier this month by the US newspaper as racist.Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shua...

Maxxis India partners Yamaha for supplying tyres

Maxxis India on Wednesday said it has partnered Yamaha for supplying tyres in India and plans to corner at least 15 per cent of the countrys two-wheeler tyre market in the next five years. Maxxis India, which is a part of the Taiwan-based M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020