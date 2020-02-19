Left Menu
Many children are inspired to take up sports due to Khelo India initiative: Sarnobat

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 19-02-2020 15:16 IST
  • |
  Created: 19-02-2020 15:01 IST
Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medallist shooter Rahi Sarnobat believes many children are inspired to take up sports in the country due to the Khelo India Games. The Indian government has spotted many talents through the three editions of the Khelo India Youth Games and now they have decided to conduct the inaugural edition of the Khelo India University Games in Odisha from February 22 to March 1.

"I am really glad that some colleges and universities are encouraging their students to take part in sports and focus on things other than academics. I really appreciate the Khelo India Universities Games. Many children are now inspired to take up sports and participate in tournaments like the Khelo India Games. "The Indian government has provided a great platform for all upcoming athletes in India," said the shooter, who will be participating at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 25-meter pistol event.

Sarnobat added that the Khelo India University Games will have a major impact on unearthing sporting talent in India. "I think the Khelo India University Games will have a major impact in unearthing talent in India," said the 29-year-old.

"If the new generation athletes perform at the Khelo India University Games, then they will give an idea to the world about how the next generation is going to perform. They can create a base for themselves and for the next generation." Sarnobat feels that the Indian government has put in more effort to help in athletes' preparations for the Olympics as compared to her last Olympics outing in 2012.

"Communication with the government has been very good. They have provided everything we need to prepare for the Olympics," she said. "This time they have put in more effort to help the athletes as compared to my last Olympics in London in 2012. This will be the second Olympics of my career," signed off Sarnobat.

