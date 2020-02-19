Cheteshwar Pujara to represent Gloucestershire in County Championship

India top-order Cheteshwar Pujara on Wednesday was signed by England county Gloucestershire for the upcoming County Championship. The batsman will be representing the County for the first six matches of the Championship.

He is currently at the seventh spot in the ICC Test batting rankings. "I am really excited to get the opportunity to represent Gloucestershire this season. The club has a rich cricketing history, and this is a great opportunity to be a part of it and contribute to its success," Pujara said in an official statement.

"I have really enjoyed the experience of coming over to the UK and playing county cricket over the last few years and I am looking forward to building on that whilst continuing to improve my game," he added. The right-handed batsman made his Test debut in 2010 against Australia.

In 2012, he made his first international Test century against New Zealand in Hyderabad. The batsman has cemented his place in India's Test squad after managing an average of 49.48. Pujara has previously played in England for Derbyshire, Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire in the County Championship. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

