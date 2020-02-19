Sports News Roundup: Saints' Brees to return in 2020; Aston Martin puts planned WEC and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

LeBron blasts MLB over Astros cheating scandal

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James on Tuesday expressed his outrage over the Astros 2017 sign-stealing scandal, which has rocked the sport and led to calls for Houston's World Series title from that season to be vacated. Major League Baseball last month said that during the 2017 season the Astros used a monitor near their dugout with a feed from the center field camera to decode their opponent's signals.

NFL notebook: Saints' Brees to return in 2020

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will be back in 2020. Brees, 41, announced Tuesday he is set to return and make "another run" with the Saints. Brees, however, is an unrestricted free agent and not under contract for the upcoming season. But he said in January that he was down to two options: retiring or playing another season in New Orleans.

Trump issues pardon of a former owner of San Francisco 49ers

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a pardon for Eddie DeBartolo Jr., the former owner of the San Francisco 49ers football team, a White House spokesman told reporters on Tuesday. DeBartolo Jr. pleaded guilty in 1998 to a felony charge of failing to report that Louisiana's former governor, Edwin Edwards, had extorted $400,000 from him to win a license for his riverboat casino, the San Francisco Chronicle reported at the time.

MLBPA says it didn't obstruct Astros probe

The Major League Baseball Players Association disputed commissioner Rob Manfred on Tuesday evening, saying it did not resist the league's efforts during the MLB's investigation of the Houston Astros' 2017 electronic sign-stealing. "Any suggestion that the Association failed to cooperate with the Commissioner's investigation, obstructed the investigation, or otherwise took positions which led to a stalemate in the investigation is completely untrue," the union said in a statement.

Angry Astros ticket holder sues team after sign-stealing scandal

A disgruntled season ticket holder has sued the Houston Astros over the team's pitch sign-stealing scandal, alleging that the team knowingly fielded a "deficient product" and subsequently overcharged for tickets. Adam Wallach, a resident of Humble, Texas, is the only plaintiff listed in a lawsuit seeking class-action status. It seeks to recover damages from "inappropriate increases" in season ticket prices from 2017 through 2020.

Aston Martin puts planned WEC, Le Mans Hypercar entry on hold

Aston Martin said on Wednesday it was putting on hold a planned entry into the World Endurance Championship (WEC) and Le Mans 24 Hours with its Valkyrie hypercar. The British sportscar maker said this was due to proposed rule changes, although Le Mans organizers suggested the company's business situation had played a part.

Unwell Vettel relieved of duties on the first day of F1 testing

An unwell Sebastian Vettel was relieved of his duties at Ferrari on Formula One's first day of pre-season testing in Spain on Wednesday. The German, a four-times world champion, had been given the honor of driving the new SF1000 first at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya, with teammate Charles Leclerc not due in the car until Thursday.

Newman 'awake and speaking' after horrific Daytona 500 wreck

Driver Ryan Newman is awake and able to speak after a horrifying last-lap crash at Monday's Daytona 500 resulted in him being rushed to a nearby hospital in serious condition, his racing team said on Tuesday. "Ryan Newman remains under the care of doctors at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida," Roush Fenway Racing said in a statement on social media. "He is awake and speaking with family and doctors."

NHL roundup: Crosby's four points lead Pens into first

Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, and Bryan Rust added a goal and two assists Tuesday night as the Pittsburgh Penguins downed the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2. Pittsburgh won its NHL-best 22nd home game and moved into first place in the Metropolitan Division, overtaking an idle Washington Capitals team that had led the division since Oct. 19.

Olympics: 'Flying Dutchman' Zonderland seeking Tokyo runway

Eight years on from claiming a stunning high bar gold for the Netherlands at the London Olympics, gymnast Epke Zonderland is yet to breathe easy as he plots his way across a qualifying tightrope to Tokyo. Zonderland, the only gymnast to win three high bar world titles, missed out on an automatic berth when he took a tumble at the world championships in Stuttgart last year.

