Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bucks look to continue dominance of Pistons

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 03:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 03:24 IST
Bucks look to continue dominance of Pistons

The team with the league's best record returns from the All-Star break to face an opponent it has consistently dominated. Milwaukee visits Detroit on Thursday in its drive to clinch home court advantage throughout the postseason. The Bucks have disposed of their Central Division rival with regularity since the beginning of last season. They swept the four-game regular-season series, then duplicated that feat in the opening round of the playoffs.

The first two meetings this season have continued that trend. The Bucks won at home 104-90 behind Giannis Antetokounmpo's 28 points on Nov. 23. The All-Star and reigning Most Valuable Player racked up 35 points in their first visit to Detroit this season, a 127-103 Milwaukee romp on Dec. 4. Things got testy in the last meeting, as six technical fouls were handed out. Antetokounmpo was angered by what he felt was over-aggressive play by the Pistons, particularly from star forward Blake Griffin.

However, Detroit has a much different look than it did that night. Griffin is out for the season after undergoing knee surgery. Center Andre Drummond was traded to Cleveland early this month, and point guard Reggie Jackson reached a buyout agreement with the club on Monday. Antetokounmpo missed the last two Milwaukee games due to the birth of his first child. Milwaukee had a five-game winning streak snapped in its last outing on Feb. 12, losing at Indiana 118-111.

The Bucks' superstar will be back in action at Detroit. The way this season plays out could have long-term implications on the franchise. He'll be eligible for a super-max extension this summer and could enter free agency following the 2020-21 season. Antetokounmpo addressed his future during All-Star weekend, saying that he plans to stick around as long as the team has great success.

"I can't think that far ahead. I'm just trying to focus on the moment and get better," he said. "But why not (stay)? I'm a guy that wants to be with a team for a while. As long as we're winning. And we're winning so far, so I don't think anything's going to change." Detroit's foreseeable future is all about rebuilding. The Pistons will be doing a lot of experimenting with their rotations the remainder of the season.

"Everything is going to be fluid because we're in a search-and-rescue mission right now," coach Dwane Casey said. "We want to see what we have." With Jackson placed on waivers after the buyout, the point guard position will be especially fluid. Derrick Rose will likely start Thursday's game but Brandon Knight, rookie Jordan Bone and Svi Mykhailiuk could also see time there over the remainder of the season.

Casey doesn't necessarily plan to give his younger players heavy minutes. He feels playing time should be earned. "The only way I think you build a championship-type team is to play the guys who produce," he said.

"If you just run them out there with no consequences for mistakes, no consequences for lack of discipline, no consequences for letting your guy blow by you, then you're not going to have very much when it's all ready to go (in future years). It's pretty simple from that standpoint." --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Devils, Sharks meet as trade talks swirl

Teams that look a lot different than they did a week ago -- and could look different again a week from now -- will meet Thursday night when the New Jersey Devils host the San Jose Sharks in a battle of rebuilding teams in Newark, N.J. Both ...

Bucks look to continue dominance of Pistons

The team with the leagues best record returns from the All-Star break to face an opponent it has consistently dominated. Milwaukee visits Detroit on Thursday in its drive to clinch home court advantage throughout the postseason. The Bucks h...

Rapper cites Meghan at UK music awards, wins album of year

Soulful London rapper Dave brought a political edge to the UK music industrys Brit Awards, giving a performance alleging racism in Britains government and in media coverage of the royal family before he won the coveted album of the year pri...

Canada to evacuate citizens from virus-hit cruise ship Thursday

The Canadian government will begin evacuating its citizens from a virus-hit cruise ship quarantined off Yokohama, Japan, on Thursday evening, Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Wednesday. The aircraft the government has ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020