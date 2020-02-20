Left Menu
Development News Edition

Divya humbles junior world champion, 4 Indian women in final

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 16:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 15:44 IST
Divya humbles junior world champion, 4 Indian women in final
Image Credit: Twitter (@DivyaWrestler)

Divya Kakran on Thursday became only the second Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships after a dominant show in which she won all her bouts by fall, including against junior world champion Naruha Matsuyuki. In a stunning display of power wrestling, Divya won all four bouts in five-wrestler 68kg category, as the competition was fought in the round robin format.

Navjot Kaur had become the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Asian Championships when she triumphed in 2018 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan in 65kg. In a memorable day for the hosts, Sarita Mor (59kg), Pinki (55kg) and Nirmala Devi (50kg) are assured of at least silver medals as they reached finals of their respective categories.

In a depleted field in the absence of Chinese wrestlers and Japan not sending its best challengers, the Asian Games bronze medallist Divya began by routing Kazakhstan's Albina Kairgelinova and then knocked out Mongolia's Delgermaa Enkkhsaikhan. Her defence looked a bit shaky against the Mongolian but she still managed to pin her rival.

In the third round, Divya was up against Uzbekistan's Azoda Esbergenova. She went up 4-0 with brilliant consecutive rolls and then pinned her opponent to finish it off in just 27 seconds. Against the Japanese junior world champion, with her strong left-leg attacks, Divya led 4-0 with a take down and an expose move. The Japanese made a solid start in the second period as she attacked the Indian's left leg initially but scored points with a right leg move to make it 4-4.

However, Divya soon effected a move which led to her victory by fall. She jumped on the mat to celebrate with her coaches before the referee officially declared her winner.

Divya had won a bronze at last year's Asian Championships. Sarita, competing in her first Asian event since winning a silver in 2017 in 58kg, won her first two bouts by technical superiority against Madina Bakbergenova (Kazkhstan) and Nazira MarsbekKyzy (Kyrgyzstan) before winning 10-3 against Japan's Yuumi Kon.

She will now battle it out against Mongolia's Battseteg Atlantsetseg in the 59kg final. Also in the gold medal contention is Nirmala. She beat Mongolia's Munkhnar Byambasuren 6-4 and Uzbeskitan's Dauletbike Yakhshimuratova by technical superiority.

She is now up against Japan's Miho Igarashi. Pinki also reached the 57kg final. She began by beating Uzbekistan's Shokida Akhmedova by fall but lost the next bout against Japan's Kana Higashikawa. She led 2-0 against the Japanese but could not sustain her lead.

She then won her semifinal against Marina Zuyeva 6-0. She will wrestle with Mongolia's Dulguun Bolormaa. To miss out on the medal was Kiran, who competed in the 76kg category. She lost two of her three bouts to go out of medal contention.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Divya humbles junior world champion, 4 Indian women in final

Divya Kakran on Thursday became only the second Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships after a dominant show in which she won all her bouts by fall, including against junior world champion Naruha Matsuyuki. In...

15-yr-old girl raped by youth in UP

A teenage girl was allegedly raped by a youth in the Banda area here, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday when the girl 15 was going to market, they said.She was dragged into a toilet by the youth and raped there, ...

Icra revises domestic pharma industry outlook to negative due to coronavirus outbreak

Rating agency Icra on Thursday said it has revised its outlook on Indian pharmaceutical industry to negative from stable due to ongoing lockouts in parts of China following the outbreak of coronavirus. The domestic drug industry is highly d...

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fix March 31 for royal exit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced that they will formally exit as Britains frontline royals on March 31 following discussions with Buckingham Palace on formalising their new financially independent roles. Harry and Meghan, the D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020