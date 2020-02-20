Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Rugby-Wales cheating allegations a lack of respect, says France coach

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 18:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 18:58 IST
UPDATE 2-Rugby-Wales cheating allegations a lack of respect, says France coach

France coach Fabien Galthie described Wales prop Wyn Jones's allegations that Les Bleus would cheat at the scrum in their Six Nations clash on Saturday as a lack of respect towards his country.

Jones said he hoped France would not get away with bending the rules at the scrum. "It's a lack of respect towards our scrum, towards our team, towards French rugby, towards our nation," Galthie told reporters after naming his team on Thursday for the game in Cardiff.

"In the first two matches, their scrum collapsed 13 times and was penalised six times. We were penalised four times," the former France captain added. "France will have a big pack but probably ill-disciplined with that, especially at scrum time. We know they’ll hit and chase and cheat," Galthie added.

France manager Raphael Ibanez backed his coach, saying his players had been working closely with referees to abide by the scrum regulations. "It was a blatant, childish attack," he told reporters.

"Our reference person is the referee, not a rival team's coach or player." Ibanez also criticised the way Wales were handling flyhalf Dan Biggar, who has been named in the team after suffering his third head injury of the season.

"We could also question the fate of their flyhalf who has been knocked out several times since the World Cup but has been going through (concussion) protocol after protocol managed by the Welsh federation," the former France hooker said. "We hope it's been as efficient as possible in the interest of the player's health."

The last game between the teams was won 20-19 by Wales in last year's World Cup quarter-finals and Les Bleus have not prevailed in Cardiff since 2010. "The World Cup is behind us, it's in the past," said Galthie, who named centre Gael Fickou on the wing for the game.

Fickou, the most capped player in a rejuvenated French squad, is covering for the absences of Damian Penaud, who has not recovered from a calf injury, and Vincent Rattez who broke his fibula in the 35-22 win over Italy. France lead the table with nine points ahead of Ireland after beating the Azzurri and England.

Team: 15-Anthony Boutier, 14-Teddy Thomas, 13-Virimi Vakatawa, 12-Arthur Vincent, 11-Gael Fickou, 10-Romain Ntamack, 9-Antoine Dupont, 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Charles Ollivon (captain), 6-Francois Cros, 5-Paul Willemse, 4-Bernard Le Roux, 3-Mohamed Haouas, 2-Julien Marchand, 1-Cyril Baille

Replacements: 16-Camille Chat, 17-Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18-Demba Bamba, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Dylan Cretin, 21-Baptiste Serin, 22-Mathieu Jalibert, 23-Thomas Ramos

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-EU leaders squabble over bloc's budget for 2021-27

European Union leaders start two days of tough talks on Thursday on a joint seven-year budget from 2021 and must work out how to fill a 75 billion euro 81 billion hole left by Britains departure just as they face costly climate, migration a...

China says will help manage Mekong as report warns of dam danger

China on Thursday said it was helping its downstream neighbours cope with a prolonged drought by releasing more water from its dams on the Mekong River, adding it would consider sharing information on hydrology to provide further assistance...

Self-made e-commerce guru becomes Russia's richest woman

Moscow, Feb 20 AFP The founder of an online fashion start-up is now Russias richest woman, dethroning the wife of a former Moscow mayor, the Russian edition of Forbes reported on Thursday. Tatiana Bakalchuk, 44, has amassed an estimated for...

33-yr-old man mowed down by SUV in Delhi

A 33-year-old man was mowed down by an SUV after being dragged for around 300 metres in Delhis Krishna Nagar area, police said on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Bansal, a resident of Krishna Nagar in Shahdara.The acci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020