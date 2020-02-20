Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Zanni returns in only change for winless Italy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 20:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 20:22 IST
Rugby-Zanni returns in only change for winless Italy

Lock Alessandro Zanni will return to the Italy side for Saturday's Six Nations match against Scotland at the Stadio Olimpico in the only change from the team who started the last game against France. Italy, who have lost their first two matches, will be hoping to end a 24-game winless run in the competition stretching back four years. Their last win was against Scotland and is their solitary success in 32 games spanning 6 1/2 tournaments.

Zanni, who pulled out of the France match shortly before kickoff due to injury, will win his 119th cap, drawing level with former prop Martin Castrogiovanni in second on the all-time list for Italy, behind Sergio Parisse (142). Dean Budd, who replaced Zanni, will be a replacement against Scotland.

Italy, who will be playing at home for the first time in this tournament, lost 35-22 to France, although that was an improvement on their 42-0 defeat to Wales in their opening match. Scotland have also lost their first two games. "We have shown an improvement against France. We want to give a good performance in front of our fans at the Olympic Stadium, showing everyone our game and our true potential," Italy coach Franco Smith said.

Team: 15-Jayden Hayward, 14-Mattia Bellini, 13-Luca Morisi, 12-Carlo Canna, 11-Matteo Minozzi, 10-Tommaso Allan, 9-Callum Braley, 8-Abraham Steyn, 7-Sebastian Negri, 6-Jake Polledri, 5-Niccolo Cannone, 4-Alessandro Zanni, 3-Giosue Zilocchi, 2-Luca Bigi, 1-Andrea Lovotti. Replacements: 16-Federico Zani, 17-Danilo Fischetti, 18-Marco Riccioni, 19-Marco Lazzaroni, 20-Dean Budd, 21-Giovanni Licata, 22-Guglielmo Palazzani, 23-Giulio Bisegni

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Small details, big picture, key to Hamilton's next F1 deal

Lewis Hamilton says small details, and the bigger picture of what he does after Formula One, will be key to his next contract.The six times world champions deal with Mercedes runs out at the end of 2020, and the 35-year-old looks set to agr...

UP: Video of celebratory firing by BJP MLA's son goes viral, police launch probe

Police in western Uttar Pradeshs Bulandshahr district on Thursday initiated a probe after a local BJP MLAs son was allegedly found involved in celebratory firing during a wedding function despite a ban on the practice. A video of the undate...

Gadkari meets Swedish minister, discusses sustainable infrastructure

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday met Swedish Minister for Infrastructure Tomas Eneroth. Both discussed sustainable infrastructure to improve the lives of people in India and Sweden.Minister Shri Nitin...

UPDATE 2-Pound plumbs 3-month low as dollar juggernaut rolls on

Sterling plunged to a three-month low against the dollar on Thursday as the U.S. currencys broad-based strength swept away recent pound gains that were driven by the appointment of a new, potentially high-spending British finance minister.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020