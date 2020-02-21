Left Menu
Development News Edition

Surprising Thunder take aim at 1st-place Nuggets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Oklahoma City
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 08:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 08:50 IST
Surprising Thunder take aim at 1st-place Nuggets
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

The Oklahoma City Thunder look to continue their rise in the Northwest Division when they host the first-place Denver Nuggets on Friday night. The Nuggets took a five-game lead over the Thunder into the All-Star break, a gap that was one game wider before Denver lost 120-116 to the Los Angeles Lakers while Oklahoma City was winning 123-118 at New Orleans in their respective final games before the time off.

Including Friday's showdown, the Nuggets and Thunder will meet three times over the final 27 games of the season, including twice at Oklahoma City. Denver got the jump on the season-series tiebreaker with a 110-102 home win over the Thunder in December. Nikola Jokic's 28-point, 14-rebound, 12-assist triple-double trumped Steven Adams' 18-point, 14-rebound double-double in their big-man head-to-head.

The triple-double was Jokic's fourth of 11 this season. He went into the All-Star break with the third-most triple-doubles in the league, trailing only co-leaders LeBron James and Luka Doncic, each of whom had 12. The nine days off couldn't have come at a worse time for Jokic, who played brilliantly in January, averaging 23.4 points and 10.3 rebounds, and has been even better in February, during which he's put up 27.0 points and 12.0 rebounds in six games.

The Nuggets used the break to get healthier. Mason Plumlee, who missed the last 12 games with an ankle injury, and Michael Porter Jr., who sat six in a row with an ankle ailment, have been cleared to return to face the Thunder. Porter has ranked among the most productive rookies in the league since Jan. 15, averaging 14.9 points and 9.6 rebounds.

"The break was good for me," he told reporters at practice Wednesday. "Injuries happen. I'm just happy that it wasn't more serious. I'm ready to play again. I'm excited." The Thunder were just 11-14 after they lost at Denver in December. They have since gone 22-8, getting balanced production from a lineup that was significantly impacted by offseason deals that netted Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari.

Oklahoma City went into the break having won 10 of 13, with Dennis Schroder (22.4), Paul (20.8), Gallinari (20.4) and Gilgeous-Alexander (18.1) all averaging at least 18 points over that stretch. Schroder admitted over the break that life after Russell Westbrook, dealt to Houston in a draft pick-laden deal that netted Paul, has been an adjustment.

"I mean, Russell's my guy," he admitted to reporters this week. "But Russell is Russell Westbrook. He's earned everything he's done in the NBA. He's a hell of a player. "With Chris Paul (running the offense), I think it's just a different vibe we have in this locker room, and it works. This year we're on the same page. Shai, Chris, everybody's sacrificing."

The cohesion surely has helped the Thunder on the road, where they have won eight straight. However, they've lost six of their last 10 at home, including the last two to Boston and San Antonio.

The Nuggets have won two straight on the road.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Conservative resurgence on the cards as Iran votes

Iran votes Friday in key elections which conservatives are expected to dominate, capitalizing on public anger against moderate President Hassan Rouhani over a ravaged economy, corruption, and multiple crises. The 11th parliamentary election...

India 122/5 on opening day after rains wash out final session

Indian batsmen with the exception of Ajinkya Rahane and Mayank Agarwal struggled as they scored 122 for 5 on the rain-curtailed first day of the opening Test against New Zealand here on Friday. Thunderstorm followed by rain in the middle of...

Saudi intercepts Yemen rebel missiles targeting cities: coalition

Riyadh, Feb 21 AFP Yemeni rebel missiles targeting cities in Saudi Arabia have been intercepted, the regions Riyadh-led military coalition said, in the latest cross-border attack by insurgents. The missiles were fired by the Iran-aligned Hu...

''Malang'' effect: Goa to frame guidelines for filmmakers

The Entertainment Society of Goa ESG is upset with films that seek to portray the touristhotspot as a drug or prostitution destination and working on guidelines for movie makers to curb attempts to malign theimage of the state, officials sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020