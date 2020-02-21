Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kedar for PPP model to develop sports infra in Maharashtra

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 20:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 20:55 IST
Kedar for PPP model to develop sports infra in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Sports Minister Sunil Kedar on Friday said he is keen to use the Public-private

partnership (PPP) model for growth of sports infrastructure in the state.

Giving an example of his own constituency, where he has signed a pact with a private firm, Kedar said such a model

was workable for the entire state. "I have already made a project in my constituency --

Savner -- with the JSW Group. I have signed a MOU with them for the stadium and badminton (court). Games like cricket,

hockey and football are played in the stadium and I personally feel this (PPP) is the workable model and we should go along

with that," Kedar told reporters here. "Land and some financial aid for infrastructure

development can be given by the government and recurring expenditure for maintenance, for sports activity and

coaches... the financial and technical support will be (provided) by (private) person who will enter the

partnership," the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

7 injured in road accident in Mathura

Seven people were injured on Friday when their car collided with a tractor in the Kumha area on the Mathura-Hathras road here, police said. The car was headed for Hapur from Mathura when it collided with the tractor coming from the opposite...

BJD, Cong oppose AIIMS ''effort'' to impose Hindi on Odia people

The ruling BJD and opposition Congress on Friday accused the All India Instituteof Medical Science AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, of imposing the Hindi language on the people of Odisha.On the International Mother Language Day, the parties claimed that...

Paris fast food joint revels in Kim and Kanye's visit

A fast food ordering board has become an unlikely tourist draw in Paris after Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West used it to order up some fried treats. The celebrity couple popped into the branch of Kentucky Fried Chicken on their wa...

UPDATE 3-Germany reopens hate speech, gun law debates after shisha bar killings

Germany faced calls to toughen gun ownership laws and step up efforts to track far-right sympathizers after the suspect in one of its worst mass shootings since World War Two was found to have published a racist manifesto. The 43-year-old p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020