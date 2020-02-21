Kedar for PPP model to develop sports infra in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Sports Minister Sunil Kedar on Friday said he is keen to use the Public-private

partnership (PPP) model for growth of sports infrastructure in the state.

Giving an example of his own constituency, where he has signed a pact with a private firm, Kedar said such a model

was workable for the entire state. "I have already made a project in my constituency --

Savner -- with the JSW Group. I have signed a MOU with them for the stadium and badminton (court). Games like cricket,

hockey and football are played in the stadium and I personally feel this (PPP) is the workable model and we should go along

with that," Kedar told reporters here. "Land and some financial aid for infrastructure

development can be given by the government and recurring expenditure for maintenance, for sports activity and

coaches... the financial and technical support will be (provided) by (private) person who will enter the

partnership," the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.