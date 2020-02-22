RHP Bard to attempt comeback with Rockies

Seven years after he last pitched in the major leagues, right-hander Daniel Bard agreed to a minor league deal with the Colorado Rockies with an invitation to major league camp, the Denver Post reported on Friday. In 2010, his second season in the major leagues, Bard had a 1.93 ERA for the Boston Red Sox in 73 appearances. But his bright future started to slip away when he took the loss in nine games and had a 3.33 ERA in 2011.

Control issues hit in 2012, when Bard went 5-6 with a 6.22 ERA in 17 appearances (10 starts) for the Red Sox. He had 43 walks to 38 strikeouts and gave up nine home runs in 59 1/3 innings. He had just two appearances (one inning) in 2013 for Boston as he dealt with an abdominal injury. Bard, 34, pitched in lower-level minor league baseball for the Texas Rangers, St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets from 2014 to 2017 where his control problems continued. He has not pitched in organized baseball since.

