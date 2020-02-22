Left Menu
Development News Edition

Clubs 'tremble' when Real, Barca come calling, says Guardiola

  • PTI
  • |
  • Manchester
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 06:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 06:34 IST
Clubs 'tremble' when Real, Barca come calling, says Guardiola
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says clubs "tremble" when Real Madrid or Barcelona come calling after Raheem Sterling created a stir by expressing his admiration for Real. The 25-year-old England international, who is under contract at the Etihad until 2023, described the 13-time European champions as a "fantastic club" in an interview with Madrid-based sports daily AS.

The forward was photographed with a City shirt on one shoulder and a Madrid shirt on the other. City and Real meet in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at the Bernabeu Stadium next week, so the timing of Sterling's interview has raised eyebrows.

Sterling is one of City's key assets and his future could be up in the air if the club fail in their appeal against a two-year ban from European competitions for breaching UEFA's financial fair play rules. Guardiola said Real and Barca, the club he used to play for and manage, were true giants of the European game.

"All the clubs have to know that when Real Madrid or Barcelona knock on the door the other clubs must tremble," he said on Friday. "They will be in a little bit of trouble.

"Barcelona and Real Madrid are maybe the strongest and most powerful teams in terms of their history and how good they are. That is normal and I understand completely." But the City manager is not concerned about Sterling's head being turned.

The player, who is recovering from a hamstring injury and is unlikely to feature in Saturday's Premier League match at Leicester, has emerged as one of Guardiola's key players during his four seasons in charge in Manchester.

- Sterling 'one of the best' - ==============================

"You just see the commitment from Raheem every single day when he arrives," he said. "His commitment is there in every game, offensively and defensively, so he's one of the best players in the world and it's normal that big clubs see his desire for the team.

"I don't know if Madrid or Barcelona call his agent, but I don't have any doubts about his commitment from the first day to the last day that Raheem and other ones have had and will have until the end." Guardiola, whose second-placed side are 22 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool, has also reaffirmed his own desire to remain at City.

"I'm working with exceptional players especially, and I have the feeling that they follow us 100 percent," he said. "I know how it's not easy working with us and with me, but I'm happy. When I move on it's always because I am thinking I can be happier than the place that I was before. That is the only reason."

Despite a potential two years without Champions League football, Guardiola said he was content in Manchester and would talk to owner Khaldoon Al Mubarak about extending his contract, which runs out after next season. "I feel I am with a club where we have incredible owners and a good relationship," said the Catalan.

"I think it will not be a problem to understand both sides if we decide to stay three more years, or stay in the time we are together. "With Khaldoon, we are going to talk at the end of the season or in the middle of next season and we will see."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

Double star system flipping between two alter egos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Trump will raise issue of religious freedom with Modi: White House

US President Donald Trump will raise the issue of religious freedom with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to India next week, the White House said on Friday, noting that the US has great respect for Indias democratic traditions...

Report: Lakers to waive C Cousins, acquire F Morris

Four-time All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins will be waived by the Los Angeles Lakers to open a spot for power forward Markieff Morris, according to an ESPN report citing sources on Friday. Morris and the Detroit Pistons reached an agreement ...

Report: A's P Fiers acknowledges threats

Oakland Athletics pitcher Mike Fiers, who exposed the Houston Astros method of electronically stealing signs in the 2017 season, has acknowledged receiving threats of physical violence, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Fiers was a ...

Knights vie for homestand sweep vs. Panthers

The Vegas Golden Knights will attempt to complete a sweep of their most challenging homestand of the season when they host the Florida Panthers on Saturday night in Las Vegas. The five-game homestand began with a 6-5 overtime win over defen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020