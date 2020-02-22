Left Menu
Simon stuns top seed Medvedev in Marseille

  Marseille
  Updated: 22-02-2020 06:47 IST
  Created: 22-02-2020 06:38 IST
Two-time champion Gilles Simon stunned top seed and world number five Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-0 in just 67 minutes to reach the semi-finals in Marseille. The 35-year-old Frenchman, who was champion at the tournament in 2007 and 2015, will face Canadian seventh seed Felix Auger-Aliassime for a place in the final after securing a third win in three meetings with Russia's Medvedev, the US Open runner-up last year.

Auger-Aliassime defeated Egor Gerasimov of Belarus 7-5, 6-2 to move to within one win of a fifth career final. The 19-year-old Canadian was runner-up into Gael Monfils in Rotterdam earlier this month in what was his fourth defeat in four ATP finals.

Auger-Aliassime defeated Simon in their only previous meeting, a straight sets win in Stuttgart last season. Defending champion and second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece made the last-four with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Canada's Vasek Pospisil.

He will now play Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan, who knocked out Canadian fourth seed Denis Shapovalov 7-5, 4-6, 6-3, for a place in Sunday's final. World number 55 Bublik will be playing in his third career semi-final.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

