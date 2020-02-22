Left Menu
Hovland fires 66 to join four-way tie for Puerto Rico Open lead

Norway's Viktor Hovland fired an eagle and five birdies in a six-under-par 66 to join a four-way tie for the lead in the US PGA Tour Puerto Rico Open. The US tour rookie who played college golf at Ohio State University kick-started his round at Coco Beach in Rio Grande with an eagle at the second hole, and bounced back from his lone bogey of the day at 15 with a birdie at 17 that was enough for a share of the lead on 10-under par 134.

He was tied with Argentina's Emiliano Grillo and Americans Josh Teater and Kyle Stanley on Friday. Grillo capped his 68 with back-to-back birdies at the eighth and ninth. Teater had an eagle and four birdies in his 68 and Stanley, who led by two shots after the first round, had four birdies and two bogeys in a 70 to keep a share of the lead.

The leading quartet was one shot in front of Sam Ryder, who signed for a 65. Scotland's Martin Laird (69), Aussie Rhein Gibson (70), Sweden's David Lingmerth (65) and American Ben Martin (66) were tied on 136.

Hovland said the windy weather didn't bother him after his experience in often-blustery Oklahoma, but he was expecting things to toughen up at the weekend with more difficult pin positions. The tournament is a chance for the PGA Tour's lesser lights and rising stars to battle for the trophy -- along with with world ranking and FedEx Cup points -- as the world's top golfers face off in the World Golf Championships Mexico Championship.

