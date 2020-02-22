scoreboard: India vs NZ
New Zealand 1st Innings:
Tom Latham c Pant b Ishant 11 Tom Blundell b Ishant 30
Kane Williamson c (sub)Ravindra Jadeja b Shami 89 Ross Taylor c Pujara b Ishant 44
Henry Nicholls c Kohli b Ashwin 17 BJ Watling batting 14
Colin de Grandhomme batting 4 Extras: (B-1, B-1, W-5) 7
Total: (For 5 wkts, 71.1 Overs) 216 Fall of Wickets: 26-1, 73-2, 166-3, 185-4, 207-5.
Bowler: Jasprit Bumrah 18.1-4-62-0, Ishant Sharma 15-6-31-3, Mohammed Shami 17-2-61-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 21-1-60-1.
