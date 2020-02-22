Rugby-Dazzling Hogg try lights up nervy Scotland win in Italy

Scotland defeated Italy 17-0 on Saturday to record their first win of the 2020 Six Nations and go third in the standings after a scrappy affair at the Stadio Olimpico. A sensational solo try from Stuart Hogg lit up the first half as the Scotland captain made up for costly mistakes in his first two games against Ireland and England with a dazzling run from inside his own half before finishing in the corner. The fixture was a meeting between the two sides yet to win a game in the tournament this year and nerves were clear to see as the error count mounted

But Scotland pulled clear in the second half when Chris Harris punctured the Italian defence to touch down, before Adam Hastings raced under the posts to put the result beyond doubt with one minute remaining. Scotland, who earned losing bonus points in their opening two matches, move ahead of Wales and England into third place on six points, while Italy remain bottom without a point.

Wales host France later on Saturday before Ireland travel to England in the weekend's remaining fixtures.

