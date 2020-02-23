Rugby-Ntamack inspires Grand Slam hopefuls France to Wales win
Mercurial flyhalf Romain Ntamack scored 17 points as ferocious France put in a stout defensive effort and claimed a 27-23 victory over Wales to keep alive their Grand Slam hopes at the Principality Stadium on Saturday. Fullback Anthony Bouthier, lock Paul Willemse and Ntamack scored tries as France made a bright start but then had to defend for much of the second half before earning a third successive victory in the competition and a first win against Wales in Cardiff in a decade.
Prop Dillon Lewis and flyhalf Dan Biggar scored tries for the home side but they lacked a clinical touch and came second best in the physical contest. France now faces Scotland in Edinburgh on March 8, while Wales are at Twickenham a day earlier to meet England, with their chances of retaining their Six Nations title all but over. (Reporting By Nick Said; editing by Clare Fallon)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Wales
- Cardiff
- England
- Twickenham
- Six Nations
- Edinburgh
- Scotland
ALSO READ
Cricket-Steyn returns to South Africa Twenty20 squad for England series
Dale Steyn returns as South Africa announce squad for T20I series against England
Cricket-Rashid stars as England share ODI series with S Africa
UPDATE 1-Cricket-Rashid stars as England share ODI series with S Africa
Rugby-Farrell looks for Ireland improvement ahead of crucial England clash