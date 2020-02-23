Sports News Roundup: Rio quarter-finals; WGC-Mexico Championship and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Thomas takes third-round lead in Mexico as DeChambeau fades

American Justin Thomas has unfinished business when he takes a one-stroke lead into the final round at the WGC-Mexico Championship on Sunday. Thomas made bookend bogeys but piled up eight birdies in between in the third round on Saturday to edge ahead of Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen.

Lakers lobby for Davis as defensive player of year

Election season is in full swing for the Los Angeles Lakers who have returned from the All-Star break with one clear campaign in mind: Anthony Davis for NBA Defensive Player of the Year. The Western Conference leaders have not-so-subtly promoted their big man as the premier defender in the league.

NBA roundup: Doncic, Kleber carry Mavs past Magic

Luka Doncic scored 33 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and handed out eight assists, Maxi Kleber scored a career-high 26 points off the bench, and the Dallas Mavericks held off the host Orlando Magic 122-106 on Friday. Kleber did much of his damage in the fourth quarter, hitting 3 of 4 3-point attempts and scoring 12 points in the frame. His effort ignited a critical final 12 minutes for the Mavericks, who were dominant in the opening and closing periods.

NHL roundup: After slow start, Bruins top Flames

Patrice Bergeron scored twice and Brad Marchand got the game-winner as the Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Friday for their fifth consecutive victory. Calgary jumped to a 3-1 lead through the first 3:23, but the Bruins became just the seventh team in NHL history (regular season and postseason) to win despite allowing three goals in the first four minutes of a game.

NFL notebook: Ravens' Martindale to be highest-paid DC

The Baltimore Ravens signed Don "Wink" Martindale to a new three-year deal that makes him the NFL's highest-paid defensive coordinator, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Thiem falls to Italian qualifier Mager in Rio quarter-finals

Top seed Dominic Thiem was knocked out of the Rio Open by Italian qualifier Gianluca Mager in the completion of a rain delayed quarter-final match on Saturday. Mager, 25, made his first ATP Tour semi-final by winning 7-6(4) 7-5 after leading 2-1 in the second set when play was halted on Friday.

Pilot in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash counseled by FAA after 2015 incident

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) faulted the pilot of the helicopter that crashed in January killing basketball great Kobe Bryant and eight others for violating flight rules in a 2015 incident. The FAA said Ara Zobayan was piloting an AS350 helicopter in May 2015 when he violated rules governing the airspace around Los Angeles International Airport.

Zamboni driver minds the net as Hurricanes beat Maple Leafs

The Carolina Hurricanes won an National Hockey League game with a Zamboni driver in the net on Saturday. After both Hurricanes goalies were injured in the game against the Maple Leafs in Toronto, David Ayres, who works as a Zamboni driver for the minor league Toronto Marlies, came on to serve as Carolina's emergency goalie in their 6-3 victory.

Spring training roundup: Felix impresses in Atlanta debut

Felix Hernandez tossed two scoreless innings in his first outing with Atlanta, and the Braves cruised to a 5-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday afternoon at North Port, Fla. Chris Rusin and Tucker Davidson also tossed two scoreless innings apiece for the Braves.

Red Sox 4, Rays 3 Nishioka rallies to upset Humbert in Florida semi-final

Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka fought back from a sluggish start to overpower sixth-seeded Frenchman Ugo Humbert in a rain-interrupted semi-final at the Delray Beach Open in Florida on Saturday. After winning only one game in the opening set, the unseeded Nishioka closed out the deciding third set without dropping a game in winning 1-6 6-4 6-0 in the battle of the two lefties.

