Laughton scores twice as Flyers topple Jets

  • Updated: 23-02-2020 11:17 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@NHLFlyers )

Scott Laughton scored two goals, Sean Couturier and Tyler Pitlick added one goal apiece and the host Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on Saturday. Justin Braun contributed three assists for the Flyers, who won their third in a row.

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart made 27 saves. Philadelphia improved to 21-5-4 at home and also registered the 1,200th career home win in franchise history.

Patrik Laine and Josh Morrissey scored one goal each for the Jets, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. The Jets entered this game on a 7-2-1 stretch in their last 10. Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck stopped 26 shots.

The Flyers jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead at 2:06 of the first period when Laughton received a crisp pass from Ivan Provorov and sent a wrist shot into the top right hand corner of the net. Philadelphia extended its advantage to 2-0 at 9:03 when Laughton fired a shot which appeared to deflect off Hellebuyck's skate.

Laine, who entered with 10 goals in his previous 14 games, had several strong scoring chances. Laine's best opportunity came at 15:48 when he was denied by Hart at point-blank range. Couturier pushed the Flyers' lead to 3-0 when he corralled a loose puck in front and scored his 19th goal of the season at 14:50 of the second. It was Couturier's sixth goal in the last eight games.

The Jets got on the scoreboard when Morrissey knocked home his fifth goal of the season to close within 3-1 at 18:04. Laine stayed aggressive and cut the Philadelphia lead to 3-2 three minutes into the third with a slap shot on the power play.

Couturier nearly scored again at 6:48, but had his shot clang off Hellebuyck's skate and then the post following a flurry of chances. The Flyers then went ahead 4-2 at 9:34 when Pitlick deflected a shot into the net.

Winnipeg pulled Hellebuyck for an extra skater with 1:40 remaining, but couldn't capitalize despite a number of shots in the final 30 seconds.

